Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: When and where to watch today's ISL contest?

Hyderabad FC will take on Jamshedpur FC at the Gachibowli Stadium in an ISL game with an early 5:30 PM IST kick-off, on Saturday, February 18. The Nizams, who missed out on the league title to Mumbai City FC, will finish second irrespective of their results in the upcoming league games.

The former ISL winners have recently been hit with a transfer ban. This is following ex-Hyderabad playmaker Nestor Gordillo successfully winning the case in the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), according to the Times of India reporter Marcus Mergulhao. This could have a psychological effect on the players, who take up the field on Saturday.

#IndianFootball Hyderabad FC have been handed a national transfer ban on the registration of new players. The ban is effective immediately as per communication received from FIFA’s Player Status Department. Hyderabad FC have been handed a national transfer ban on the registration of new players. The ban is effective immediately as per communication received from FIFA’s Player Status Department.#IndianFootball

Manolo Marquez and Co. will be hoping to carry on their form on the field despite the ongoing off-field issue. They beat the formidable ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 on Tuesday — thanks to a solo goal from Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Although the men in yellow have not looked at their best recently, their attacking potency and defensive shape make them a tough nut to crack.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are on course to finish 10th in the league table. The Red Miners could potentially overtake East Bengal, but they are left with the huge task of overcoming The Nizams on Saturday. Aidy Boothroyd will be determined to lead his side to a victory as part of their Super Cup preparations.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match details | ISL 2022-23

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2022-23 season

Date and time: February 18, 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC telecast details

The game between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be live broadcast on Star Sports channels from 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC streaming details

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between the Nizams and Red Miners.

