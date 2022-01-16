Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC face each other on Monday with hopes of consolidating their positions in the top 4 of the league table. The duo will clash in match no. 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Red Miners have already clashed with the Nizams in this edition of the tournament. That fixture ended with the teams sharing points.

Manolo Marquez's side have the best defensive record in the league so far. The Nizams have lost only twice this season. The Hyderabad-based club have 5 draws to their name.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle's side have also done well in ISL 2021-22. The inclusion of Greg Stewart has spurred the side into becoming one of the contenders for the title this season.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on 5 occasions. The Men of Steel have one victory to their name while the Nizams have none. Both sides have shared points on 4 occasions.

Matches played: 5

Hyderabad FC wins: 0

Jamshedpur FC wins: 1

Draws: 4

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez's plans will receive a boost as star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche returns to the side after serving a suspension.

Bartholomew Ogbeche's return from suspension will serve as a morale-booster to his teammates (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC

The Red Miners will miss the services of Komal Thatal as the winger continues to be sidelined with an injury. However, Owen Coyle's latest addition, Daniel Chima Chukwu, could be seen featuring for the Red Miners.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

The teams have a history of tough fights. Both sides have had their ups and downs but maintained their positions in the table this season. We are predicting another stalemate between the evenly-matched sides.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

