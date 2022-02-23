Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 23rd, 2022

Hyderabad FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the 99th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 23rd February 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Hyderabad FC have already booked their place in the playoffs after having led the table with 32 points in 17 matches. They have managed to win five of their last six matches with their only loss coming against ATK Mohun Bagan.

In their previous game, the Nizams defeated FC Goa 3-2, courtesy of a brace from in-form Bartholomew Ogbeche and a goal from Joao Victor.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC are coming into this game on the back of a somewhat disappointing draw against ATK Mohun Bagan. Adrian Luna scored a brace to help the Blasters take the lead, but a 97th-minute goal from ATKMB’s Joni Kauko shattered their dreams.

They are currently placed fifth in the table with 27 points from 16 games and a win here would see them climb up into the top four.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Kerala Blasters FC came out on top with a 1-0 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Match 99

Date and time: Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Enes Sipovic, Bijoy-V, Joao Victor, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Nikhil Poojary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Alvaro Vazquez

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche | Vice-captain: Adrian Luna

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Chinglensana Singh, Marko Leskovic, Juanan, Jeakson Singh, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Javier Siverio, Joel Chianese

Captain: Joao Victor | Vice-captain: Javier Siverio

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee