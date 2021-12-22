Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 23, 2021

Hyderabad FC will face a run-down SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa.

Hyderabad FC are currently sitting 3rd in the ISL table with 11 points from six matches. After missing out on the playoffs narrowly in the ISL 2020-21, Manolo Marquez's side are determined to maintain their position in the top four.

Hyderabad FC were on the losing side in their first match of the season but have been on an unbeaten streak ever since. With three wins and two draws in their last five games, the Nizams are a force to be reckoned with.

SC East Bengal, meanwhile, are in quite the opposite situation. They are yet to win a single match this season and are dwelling at the bottom of the ISL table. Manolo Diaz's men have managed to collect three points in seven outings from three draws. With dwindling hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, SC East Bengal will look to finish as high as possible in the ISL standings and play for their pride.

Hyderabad FC will be hoping for a comfortable win against SC East Bengal to close the gap between league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Squads to choose from

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Joao Victor, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh, Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Souvik Chakrabarti, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Tomislav Mrcela, Hira Mondal, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce, Mohammed Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Sourav Das, Amir Dervisevic, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Daniel Chukwu

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22.

Date & Time: December 23, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Laxmikant Kattimani, Raju Gaikwad, Juanan, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Amir Dervisevic, Mohd, Rafique, Nikhil Poojari, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vice-captain: Daniel Chukwu

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hira Mondal, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Sourav Das, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Joel Chianese, Vice-captain: Joao Victor

