Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC will square off against SC East Bengal on Thursday in Match No. 39 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The Red and Gold Brigade have struggled so far in the league and find themselves bottom of the points table after three draws and four losses in their first seven games.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are flying high in fourth place in the points table. After their loss to Chennaiyin FC in the opening game of the season, the Nizams remain undefeated with three wins and two draws.

Hyderabad FC drew 1-1 with FC Goa in their previous match while SC East Bengal were beaten 0-2 by NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal have been extremely leaky in defense, conceding 17 goals so far this season. If Manolo Diaz's men are to come away with three points tonight, they'll have to tighten the defense considering they'll face the joint top-scorer of the season -- Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

SC East Bengal and Hyderabad FC have locked horns only twice previously, with the Nizams triumphing in one of those encounters and the other ISL fixture ending in a draw.

In their last encounter, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw with Bright Enobakhare and Aridane Santana scoring one goal each.

Matches played: 2

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Draws: 1

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana (10), Fran Sandaza (4)

SC East Bengal: Ville Matti Steinmann (4), Bright Enobakhare (3).

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (6 clean sheets in 14 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match).

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder (2 clean sheets in 15 matches), Sankar Roy (1 clean sheet in 1 match).

