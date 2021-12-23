Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Who will win today's ISL match?

SC East Bengal have hit rock bottom in the Indian Super League (ISL) after going winless in their first seven games of the 2021-22 season. With three draws and four losses, Manolo Diaz's men sit 11th in the points table.

SC East Bengal will face Hyderabad FC next in match number 39 of the ISL season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Hyderabad FC are fourth in the points table and are unbeaten since their opening game of the season. Since their loss to Chennaiyin FC, the Nizams have won three and drawn two matches.

Hyderabad FC drew 1-1 with FC Goa in their previous encounter while SC East Bengal were beaten 0-2 by NorthEast United FC.

Leading the attacking line for Hyderabad FC is the Nigerian gunman, Bartholomew Ogbeche. If SC East Bengal are to come away with three points tonight, they'll have to keep ISL's leading goal-scorer in check. However, the Kolkata club has been extremely leaky in defense, already conceding 17 goals in their first seven games.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns only twice previously, with Hyderabad FC triumphing in one of those encounters and the other ISL fixture ending in a draw.

Matches played: 2

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

SC East Bengal wins: 0

Draws: 1

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

Hyderabad FC: The Nizams are one of the few teams in the ISL without any concern and will have their full squad available to face SCEB.

SC East Bengal: The Red and Yellow Brigade have a few injury concerns. Franjo Prce is still out with an ankle injury. Dutch midfielder Darren Sidoel is back in training with the squad but isn't expected to make it in time for the Hyderabad FC clash.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

A quick look at the points table would reveal the clear favorites for the game but upsets are the eternal truth in the ISL. The two teams are on two different ends of the spectrum this season.

Hyderabad FC are in the midst of an unbeaten run while SC East Bengal are still winless in the league. Manolo Diaz's men have been grappling to find their feet in the league. Against the high-flying Hyderabad FC side, it'll be a near impossible task to come away with three points for SC East Bengal.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 3-1 SC East Bengal

Edited by Diptanil Roy