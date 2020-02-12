I-League 2019-20 : East Bengal sign former Bengaluru FC midfielder

V ictor Perez Alonso made his La Liga debut in 2012 with Real Valladolid.

I-League side Quess East Bengal FC announced the signing of former Bengaluru FC defensive midfielder Victor Perez Alonso on a short-term contract on Wednesday. Alonso is rumoured to be already in Kolkata and is expected to take the field against East Bengal in their very next game.

East Bengal FC are going through one of their worst possible phases. With the co-owners Quess Corporation and East Bengal at logger heads resulting in the Bengaluru-based conglomerate having decided to part ways with the club by May 31, 2020, the team management has taken an adverse hit. With their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan all set to play in the ISL by merging with ATK, the onus is on East Bengal to get themselves a new investor to follow suit.

The side is also in a gloomy position on the field. Marred by management divide, the players on the pitch are also underperforming. With five losses in their last six games, the Red and Golds are on 10th in the standings, just above Indian Arrows and face relegation with less than half of the season left. With several under performers in the side, the side is expected to release some players in order to get new names in the roster.

Victor Perez Alonso has plenty of experience in Spanish second division with stints with Getafe, Valladolid, Alcorcon and Levante. Alonso has also played for Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer with considerable amount of time in Lithuanian and Polish Top Divisions. His stint with Bengaluru FC was short lived but significant for the Blues in the Super Cup 2018 final.

With defender Marti Crespi all set to be released, there have been reports that former East Bengal defender Johnny Acosta from Costa Rica could also return in a short-term deal. Alonso's presence in the midfield will fuel freshness and creativity to the East Bengal side which can be crucial to overturn East Bengal's season which has been very average otherwise.