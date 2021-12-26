Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers: Who will win today's I-League match?

Gokulam Kerala FC will take on Churchill Brothers in Match no. 2 of the I-League on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

The Malabarians are defending champions, having won the previous edition of the competition. The Kerala-based club have three foreign players in their squad, namely Afghan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad, Ghanaian defender Aminou Bouba and striker Rahim Osumanu.

Moreover, the club have signed Abdul Hakku & Sreekuttan VS on season-long loans from Kerala Blasters FC. Gokulam Kerala have also announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Sinivasan Pandiyan on Saturday and expect him to contribute to the team's success.

Churchill Brothers, on the other hand, are a weaker side when compared to their opponents. Shadi Skaf, Kenneth Ikechukwu, Guilherme Escuro & Sekou Sylla are the four foreign players who will represent the club in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers: Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on eight previous occasions. Both sides have won three matches each, while the remaining two games ended in draws.

Matches played: 8

Gokulam Kerala FC wins: 3

Churchill Brothers wins: 3

Draws: 2

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers: Team News

All players from both sides will be available for selection during their I-League 2021-22 season opener.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports & 24 News

Live-Stream: Official I-League Facebook page

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers Prediction

Gokulam Kerala FC are a stronger side on paper when compared to the Margao-based club. The former side have a balanced squad and it wouldn't be a surprise if they come out on top.

The Malabarians are the defending champions of the competition and are expected to continue their brilliance in the league as they look to defend the title.

Prediction: Gokulam Kerala FC 2 - 1 Churchill Brothers

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee