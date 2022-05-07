"I would love to score a goal!" - RoundGlass Punjab FC winger Kean Lewis on his targets for the final I-League matchday

Although they suffered a humbling 2-0 loss to Sreenidi Deccan FC in their previous encounter, RoundGlass Punjab FC have had a strong overall outing in the 2021-22 season of the I-League. The Warriors are currently placed third with just two rounds of fixtures to go.

Mid-way through the season, when the club parted ways with former head coach Ashley Westwood, a top-half finish clearly wasn't on the cards. However, since Dutch boss Ed Engelkes took over the reins at the club, Punjab have been on an upward climb. And although they're out of the title race, a spot in the championship playoffs is an achievement for the club itself.

What's worked for RoundGlass Punjab FC this year?

The simple answer is the fine-tuned amalgamation of youth and experience. The team is filled with seasoned campaigners like Robin Singh, Sumeet Passi, and Rino Anto, while the likes of Maheson Singh and Freddy Lallawmawma bring youthful exuberance.

But having quality youngsters also means having able players to groom these budding talents. That's where someone like Kean Lewis steps in. A graduate of Sports Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey, Kean has been working on unraveling the trick of the trait from an early age.

Now 29, the Thane-born winger has played for some of the most reputed clubs across the country. And yet he remains hungry to keep bettering himself every day and be a role model for the kids from his city. Kean's keen interest in psychological and physical wellbeing has also helped in maintaining his prime fitness level over the years.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, he revealed that the "wholistic well-being" that RoundGlass Punjab FC focused on was one of the primary reasons for him to opt for the club.

The Indian midfielder opened up on the challenges of a bumpy season at FC Pune City, where his minutes were cut short, and the rediscovery journey that he has been on ever since. Kean won the Indian Super League trophy with Bengaluru FC the following season and sang praises for the atmosphere in the team.

While there's just one more game left for the ongoing season to end, Kean also revealed his final target for the season - Score a goal!

Here are some excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with RoundGlass Punjab FC winger Kean Lewis:

Question: Firstly, Kean if you could talk about the I-League season so far. RoundGlass Punjab FC have secured a place in the Championship Playoffs. What have you made of the club’s performances so far?

Kean Lewis: It has been a challenging season. Pre-season is always the toughest part of the campaign, and we had to do it twice. We began a three-month pre-season in October, and the league got suspended after the first round. We underwent another month of pre-season training in February before the matches resumed in March.

The club has performed really well in the I-League. Last year, it was in the Championship Phase and now, we have done it again this season. It just goes to show that the club is doing things the right way and moving in the right direction.

The format of the league is such that consistency is required across the season and every match poses a different challenge. The players have put in a lot of hard work on and off the pitch to perform their best for the team in every game.

Q: What are the factors that made you make the switch to RoundGlass this season?

Kean: With the football fraternity being small, I am constantly in touch with all my friends who play in different teams across India. From those who were a part of RoundGlass Punjab FC, I have always heard good things about the club. I was thrilled to hear that it takes care of the players’ nutrition, psychology, and wholistic wellbeing along with the football side.

These were crucial factors that helped me make the decision to join RoundGlass Punjab FC. As a player who understands the value of nutrition, this club fits the bill perfectly.

Q: What were your expectations at the start of the season and how does it relate to what the team has been able to achieve?

Kean: As a club and as an individual, there are always goals set before the season begins. As a team, we always wanted to be among the sides that would be fighting for the title. First, it would mean that we finish in the top seven. We achieved that objective and now we look to win our final match.

Q: What have you made of your individual performances so far?

Kean: I always want to play every game for the club and contribute to the best of my abilities. Being an offensive player, I like to score goals, which I’m still searching for.

Q: With the likes of Joseba Beitia, Josef Yarney, Travis Major, and Kurtis Guthrie, RoundGlass Punjab FC have a quality foreign unit. What’s it like to share a dressing room with these players?

Kean: The foreigners we have are from different parts of the world and each brings their own qualities to the table. In the dressing room, everyone gets along well.

On the field, they possess different qualities, and you can see them in the statistics – Joseba is a ball player with a lot of passes, Kurtis is contending for the golden boot, Travis has the most assists on the team, and Yarney is a key figure in our defensive line.

Q: Along with the foreign department, RGPFC also has quality Indian players. But one player who has particularly caught the attention of many is 17-year-old Maheson Singh in the midfield. If you could talk about the youngster and his growth?

Kean: Youngsters and their development are always important for every team. It is good to have a mix of young and experienced players in the squad to have a balanced team and know what to do in different situations of the game.

Maheson is a very skilled and gifted player. He has good vision and finishing for a number 10. He’s always done well in training and deserves the game time he is getting. This will give him confidence and also experience.

I have been impressed by the quality possessed by the young players on the team, such as Penand, Denzil, Aphaoba, Freddy and Bikash, and I hope to see them flourish in the coming years.

Q: Although you’ve showcased a brilliant work rate on the wings this season, you haven’t had many attacking returns for the same. So, is that something that concerns you?

Kean Lewis running down the flanks for RoundGlass Punjab FC. (Image Courtesy: RoundGlass Punjab FC)

Kean: Contributing to the team is what is most important for me. I have four assists so far and hope to add to my tally. I would love to be on the scoresheet and score a goal as well! The output doesn’t concern me because I am confident in my abilities and always ready to contribute in any way I can.

Q: So, Kean, I wanted you to take a little jog down memory lane and talk about that injury-filled stint at FC Pune City? How did that time shape you up?

Kean: In that season, I was only injured at the start. By the first game, I had recovered and was ready to play. I would say that my time there was challenging because of the lack of opportunity and the coach preferring a different style of play. Having foreign wingers that played in the same position as mine didn’t help my cause.

However, I continued to work and train well as it’s not my character to stop because I’m not being preferred. Bengaluru FC believed in me even after a few appearances for Pune and we went on to win the Championship in my first season there.

Q: Since then, you’ve been on a journey to rediscover yourself as a player. What has that been like, playing for some of the top teams in the country and winning the ISL?

Kean: It’s been a great journey and winning the ISL trophy with Bengaluru FC was a wonderful part of it. The team was one of the most professional clubs that I played for and the whole team was like a family together. Every season and team that I have played for has brought a different challenge and perspective towards shaping that journey.

Q: If you could talk about your time at Sudeva Delhi FC? You were one of the most senior figures in the team, so did you grow as a person on and off the pitch?

Kean: Coming from BFC to Sudeva, who were playing their first season in the I-League, was a fresh challenge for me. Things were new and the way they functioned was very different. We had a great bunch of guys who became tight as we lived in a bubble for six months together. The experience taught me a lot. The learning never stops, be it as a senior or junior player in the team.

Q:. What kind of an impact has playing in the bio-bubble had on you mentally?

Kean: Staying away from home and not being able to have a social life has been challenging. Having some education in psychology, I felt well-equipped on how to deal with it. Not to mention we went through the same process last season. Connected to the outside world only by gadgets, I found different things to do to stay mentally active.

Watching movies and TV shows occupies your time only to a certain extent. Beyond that, I like reading, meditation and learning about my teammates, besides the gym and training sessions that we have. Having too much free time can also be difficult at times!

Q: You’ve experienced Indian football at almost every level. Today when you are playing in the I-League and look back at your ISL days, do you see any stark contrast in the quality of football in the two leagues?

Kean: I feel that quality is always relative. It is a matter of perception that depends on various factors. I don’t see any stark contrast. Personally, I feel that Indian football is moving in the right direction and the game has been growing at all levels.

Q: And do you think you can still make that return to the ISL in the near future?

Kean: Right now, my focus is on the I-League season with RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Q: Kean, you’re nearing 30 but even now you look like one of the sharpest players whenever on the pitch. What keeps you hungry or what motivates you at this stage?

Kean: To me, age is only a number. You can find so many examples of players who are 35 or 36 and are still belting goals and playing the full 90 minutes. Modern football requires you to think fast and not just run fast. I play a lot of the game with my brain and work on positioning and tactics. The passion for the game is what keeps me motivated.

I love football and want to play for the longest possible time I can, and I reckon I have at least a good four to five years left in me, which is one of the reasons why I give so much importance to my nutrition, psychology, and physical health even in the off-season.

Also, a huge driving factor is that no one from my city (Thane) or family has played at the level that I have. I firmly believe in giving back to the community and for that, I want to be able to help the kids in the coming generations and be a role model for them.

Q: If there’s one thing that you could change or add to your style of play, what would it be?

Kean: There are a few things I could change, but I would term it as an aspect of improvement. Each player has their strengths and weaknesses, but some work on what they are lacking, while others just continue the way it is.

I would like to score more goals in a season, which could mean that I might have to learn to be a bit more selfish at times.

Q: Punjab have just one more match remaining this season against NEROCA FC. What is the expectation the team has from the game?

Kean: The expectation is to finish with a win. Be it one game or ten, we play every match to win. There is no player in the dressing room that likes to lose. This lifts our spirits and also gets us points. At the same time, we like to play in an attractive style that people can be inspired by.

Q: And personally, what are your goals for the final game of this season?

Kean: I would love to score a goal!

Q: A final word for the fans…

Kean: I always look back with gratitude when I think about fan support, and I am grateful to all who have supported me in my journey. In the last two seasons, we have missed playing in front of crowds at stadiums and hope to return to it now. Seeing the scenes during the Santosh Trophy was incredible and it shows how fans and their passion are really the foundation of any sport. I hope to experience that again in the near future.

