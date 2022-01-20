India 0-0 Iran: Blue Tigresses Player Ratings from middling start to 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India played out a goalless stalemate against tournament debutants Iran in Match 2 of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Iran began the game on the front foot, even hitting the crossbar in the first 15 minutes. However, the Blue Tigresses grew into the game and had numerous chances to go ahead. Thomas Dennerby's side were only let down by their finishing in an otherwise positive performance.

The hosts ended the game with 65% possession and 24 shots (five on target) but unfortunately couldn't get one of those efforts to bulge the back of the net. Here are the player ratings for India from the fixture:

Aditi Chauhan - 6/10

Chauhan was largely steady with her handling between the posts and did well to even start a few counter-attacks for India with her quick distribution.

Sanju Yadav - 6.5/10

Yadav wasn't as active as Dalima Chhibber on the other flank, but often joined the attack and sent some dangerous passes into the box. She linked well with Manisha Kalyan on her flank and made a few good runs forward as well.

Loitongbam Ashalata Devi - 6.5/10

Ashalata Devi was solid at the heart of defense and helped India come out unscathed from Iran's early dominance. She was comparatively untroubled in the second half and ended the match with two tackles.

Manisha Panna - 6.5/10

Panna looked a little nervous at the start, but settled down well. She was excellent in moving the ball to the wings, completing 80% of her passes and even laying out a key pass.

Dalima Chhibber - 7/10

Chhibber was one of the best attacking outlets for the Blue Tigresses and sent multiple dangerous crosses that caused confusion within the Iran box.

Indumathi Kathiresan - 7/10

Kathiresan constantly offered a passing option when India got into the final third and made a few good runs down the flanks. Though her final pass lacked the cutting edge on occasion, she did manage a game-high six key passes. The midfielder also tracked back well to win three important tackles.

Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi - 6.5/10

Ratanbala Devi combined well with Anju Tamang at the heart of midfield to initiate attacks for India, while dropping back when needed to shield the defense.

Anju Tamang - 7/10

Tamang was India's best player across the front six. Her moves to evade Iran's press and ability to pick the right passes helped the hosts consistently pressurize the opposition midfield and defense.

Manisha Kalyan - 6.5/10

Kalyan was a constant headache for the Iran defense but, like her fellow forwards, struggled to test the goalkeeper consistently. She took three shots but none were on target.

Pyari Xaxa - 6.5/10

Pyari Xaxa was a threat to the Iran defense, registering five shots and two on target (both team-high figures). The striker had one effort that went just wide of the far post and also forced a good save from the Iran goalkeeper with a firmly hit near-post effort.

Sandhiya Ranganathan - 6/10

Ranganathan worked hard off the ball but struggled to sufficiently impact the game in the 55 minutes she spent on the pitch. She delivered one dangerous cross early in the second half which Iran just about cleared before it could reach an Indian boot.

Substitutes

Grace Dangmei - 7/10

Dangmei replaced Ranganathan in the 55th minute and quickly added physicality and purpose to India's forays forward. She received the game's best chance late on but her close-range header was clawed away by Iran custodian Zohreh Koudaei.

Renu - 6/10

Renu was brought on for Pyari Xaxa in the 65th minute. She got herself into some good positions but ultimately couldn't find the goal her side needed.

Shilky Devi Hemam - 6/10

Shilky Devi replaced Ratanbala Devi in the 82nd minute. She added some extra energy in midfield as the Blue Tigresses drove forward for the winner.

Sumati Kumari - 6/10

Kumari came on for Kalyan in the 82nd minute. The forward received a half-chance when Chhibber's cross reached her inside the box, but put her shot wide of the far post.

Edited by Parimal