India vs Iran: Key battles that can decide the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022 tie

Host nation India will kick off their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup journey on January 20 against debutants Iran. The Blue Tigresses' first game will unravel at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The last time India hosted the event was back in 1979 when they finished as runners-up to Chinese Taipei. This year's tournament presents a massive opportunity as the top five teams seal a berth in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Given their group opponents, India have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals and head coach Thomas Dennerby has reiterated that.

But as Dennerby himself said, Iran will pose a great challenge to Indian eves in the very first game. On that note, let's take a look at a few key battles that could decide the game.

#3 Ashalata Devi vs Hajar Dabbaghi

Ashalata Devi, 28, is the most experienced campaigner in the Indian side with 64 international caps and is expected to lead the squad. A 2019 AFC Women’s Player of the Year nominee, Ashalata Devi, will be crucial to the stability of the Indian backline.

However, the veteran will be up against young starlet Hajar Dabbaghi. The 22-year-old forward is extremely fast on the last man and has pure poaching instincts. She has scored six goals in 16 international games already and will be looking to add a few more. Ashalata will have to keep Dabbaghi's deft run into the box under check.

#2 Indumathi Kathiresan vs Sara Zohrabi

Indumathi Kathiresan will be crucial in the center of the park for the host country, whether Thomas Dennerby opts for a three-midfielder setup or a double pivot. Not only does she control the tempo of the game but the 27-year-old is also the joint top-scorer in the 2019 SAFF Women’s Championship and is an IWL winner with Sethu FC. She could be a threat going forward as well.

Meanwhile, Indumathi will be pitted against Sara Zohrabi on the Iranian side. Quite like her Indian counterpart, the 25-year-old Iranian midfielder will be crucial in aiding smooth transitions. Zohrabi is crafty on the ball and also has a knack for scoring goals. This could be the pivotal battle that decides the flow of the game.

#1 Dangmei Grace vs Behnaz Taherkhani

Dangmei Grace will be India's most seasoned and strongest offensive outlet in the absence of the talismanic Bala Devi. Grace, who is known for her lightning pace, will be crucial for the Blue Tigresses on the break. In 47 appearances for India, Grace has bagged 16 goals and will be hoping to better her attacking returns going into the tournament.

Meanwhile, if Thomas Dennerby deploys Grace centrally, she will be up against Iranian centre-back Behnaz Taherkhani. The 26-year-old defender will be a tough nut to crack in the Iranian backline. If they are to defend deep and play a low-block system, Taherkhani will be pivotal in maintaining the line.

Edited by Diptanil Roy