Top 5 key players for India in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup 

The host nation will kick off their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup journey on January 20. The Blue Tigresses have been drawn against Iran, Chinese Taipei, and China in Group A.

In their first game, India will lock horns with Iran at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The last time India hosted the event was back in 1979 when they finished as runners-up to Chinese Taipei. This year's tournament presents a massive opportunity as the top five teams seal a berth in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Given their group opponents, India have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals and head coach Thomas Dennerby has reiterated similar hopes.

On that note, let's take a look at five key players who can help India in achieving that goal.

#5 Aditi Chauhan (Goalkeeper)

The first-choice goalkeeper is one of the more experienced players in the Indian camp. Aditi Chauhan will have a lot of responsibility on her shoulders guarding India's goal in the quadrennial tournament.

Chauhan is the only Indian women’s player to play competitive football in England. as she had a three-year stint with the West Ham United Women’s team. In the 2019-20 season, the 29-year-old won the Indian Women’s League title with Gokulam Kerala.

Also Read: Top 5 players to watch out for in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

#4 Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (Defender)

#WAC2022 @afcasiancup



Can the Blue Tigresses' skipper Ashalata Devi impress on home soil at



@AshalataDevi4 | @IndianFootball Just one more sleep....Can the Blue Tigresses' skipper Ashalata Devi impress on home soil at #WAC2022 Just one more sleep....🇮🇳 Can the Blue Tigresses' skipper Ashalata Devi impress on home soil at #WAC2022?@AshalataDevi4 | @IndianFootball https://t.co/lPbr45pRl3

Ashalata Devi, 28, is the most experienced campaigner in the Indian side with 64 international caps and is expected to lead the squad. With 15 of the 23 players in the Indian squad under the age of 25, Ashalata will have the responsibility of marshaling the youngsters.

A 2019 AFC Women’s Player of the Year nominee, Ashalata Devi, will be crucial to the stability of the Indian backline.

#3 Indumathi Kathiresan (Midfielder)

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball #KnowYourTigresses



Being a Police Sub-Inspector, Indumathi Kathiresan patrolled the streets of Chennai during the first lockdown in 2020, and has since transferred her battle onto the pitch for the



#WAC2022 #BackTheBlue #ShePower #IndianFootball Being a Police Sub-Inspector, Indumathi Kathiresan patrolled the streets of Chennai during the first lockdown in 2020, and has since transferred her battle onto the pitch for the #BlueTigresses #KnowYourTigresses ❓Being a Police Sub-Inspector, Indumathi Kathiresan patrolled the streets of Chennai during the first lockdown in 2020, and has since transferred her battle onto the pitch for the #BlueTigresses 🐯#WAC2022 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ https://t.co/D3ewQEVocO

Whether Thomas Dennerby opts to play three midfielders or a double pivot, Indumathi Kathiresan will be pivotal in the middle of the park for the host nation.

Indumathi was the joint top-scorer in the 2019 SAFF Women’s Championship and is an IWL winner with Sethu FC. She has amassed 10 goals in 40 games for the national side.

#2 Grace Dangmei (Forward)

In the absence of talismanic Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace will be India's most experienced and potent attacking outlet. Known for her blistering pace, Dangmei Grace's performances will be pivotal for the Blue Tigresses on the break.

Her quality on the ball allows Grace to play on either wing or even down the middle. Expect the 25-year-old to form a deadly partnership with Pyari Xaxa if she is deployed on the wing.

In 47 appearances for India, Grace has bagged 16 goals and will be hoping to better her attacking returns going into the tournament.

#1 Manisha Kalyan (Forward)

When Manisha Kalyan became the first Indian footballer to score a goal against Brazil last year, she instantly shot to fame. However, even before her glorious strike against Selecao, Manisha was one of the most exciting prospects in Indian football. She was named the Emerging Player of the Year by the AIFF in 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although she deeply admires Ronaldinho Gaucho, the 20-year-old's playing style is a lot more direct. Manisha can pair up in a front two or she can play on either wing.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar