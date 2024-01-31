"Indian football has improved and become fast since ISL has come in" - Khalid Jamil

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil has heaped praise on the Indian Super League (ISL) and the impact it has had on India football.

Speaking to the ISL's official website, the 46-year-old said,

"Indian football has improved since ISL has come in. Indian players have gained confidence as the facilities provided are good. If you see the Indian team, the results might not have been good in the AFC Asian Cup, but the performance was very good"

About how ISL has helped improve the game of Indian players over the years, he said,

"After playing in the ISL for the last 4 to 5 years, the players are feeling more comfortable as they get to learn from the foreign players and coaches. They know how to prepare for a match, and how to recover. All these things they have learnt in the last few years. Indian football has become fast. The players aren't scared any more to play open football"

Having replaced Scott Cooper as the head coach of Jamshedpur FC last month, Khalid's first assignment was the recently concluded 2024 Indian Super Cup in which his side lost 2-0 to eventual winners East Bengal FC in the semifinal.

"I am honoured to be the head coach of Jamshedpur FC" - Khalid Jamil

Sharing his thoughts about hisnew journey with Jamshedpur FC, an elated Khalid Jamil stated,

"I am honoured that I was given this chance and it's a pleasure to be the head coach of Jamshedpur FC. It is always good to be back against (in the ISL). Now that I have got this chance, I want to make the most of it. I have motivated the players and the results that we have got in the Kalinga Super Cup are down to the players we have"

Next up, the challenge that awaits him is the second half of the ISL which commences today (Wednesday, January 31) with his side hosting one of the clubs he has managed in the ISL previously - NorthEast United FC. On facing the Highlanders in his first ISL game in charge of Jamshedpur FC, the former Indian international further added,

"We want to start the second half of the season strongly. I don't look at it from the point of view that I was a former coach there. That doesn't change our preparations. They are a good team. We faced them and they played a good match. We go step by step and focus on ourselves. We usually don't try to change our preparations too much from opponent to opponent"

The Red Miners, who are reeling at the tenth spot in the ongoing 2023-24 ISL points table with just nine points from 12 matches, need to produce results in the remaining ten league matches to have any chances of making it to the playoffs.