"Indian Super Cup is a lie" - Jorge Pereyra Diaz's wife lashes out via an Instagram story after Mumbai City FC's semifinal defeat

Mumbai City FC striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz's wife Mile D'Addetta has lashed out at the Indian Super Cup following the club's semifinal defeat against Odisha FC on Thursday (January 25) in Bhubaneshwar.

The high-octane clash not only witnessed the defending ISL League shield winners suffer a heartbreaking defeat but also three red cards being shown to their players by referee Harish Kundu. In injury time, Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Gurkirat Singh were sent off as Mumbai City FC finished the game with just eight men on the pitch.

Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio's penalty conversion in the 44th minute of the match gave the home side a 1-0 victory over Petr Kratky's men, thereby confirming their place in the second successive Indian Super Cup final.

Odisha went on to win the tournament last year by defeating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final which was played at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. It was their talisman Diego Mauricio who scored both goals during the title decider in 2023.

'Everything is set for Odisha FC to emerge champion' - Jorge Pereyra Diaz's wife

A frustrated Mile D'Addetta took to her social media handle Instagram and posted a story that read,

"It's quite a circus! Everything is set for Odisha FC to emerge champion. This cup is a lie!"

Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC will be facing Carles Cuadrat's East Bengal FC in the final of this year's Super Cup on Sunday. It is expected to be a cracker of a contest between two high-flying teams that are in red-hot form.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC who reached the semifinal having overcome their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final group fixture, defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 to seal their second Indian Super Cup final appearance. They first came back in 2018 during the tournament's inaugural edition, which they unfortunately lost (1-4) to Bengaluru FC.

The grand finale at the Kalinga Stadium certainly promises to be an exciting fixture not just for the fans of both the clubs but also for the fans of the Indian football fraternity as a whole.

Will East Bengal claim their first-ever Super Cup crown or will Odisha FC successfully defend the title in front of their passionate home fans? Well, we need to wait and watch to find out the answer.