ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Bengaluru FC match prediction, preview, and where to watch

A win for either of the teams would propel them to the top of the ISL points table

ATK will host Bengaluru FC in what is set to be an enthralling encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. The ISL clash can see either of the teams reclaim their stake at the top of the points table with a victory as they would pip FC Goa, albeit playing an extra game.

ATK have seen a slight dip in their form recently. Their six-match unbeaten run got snapped, courtesy of a 2-1 defeat to FC Goa away from home. They followed it with a 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in a match where Antonio Lopez Habas gave chances to underutlized players like Sumit Rathi and Jobby Justin.

For Bengaluru FC, they responded with a dominating performance over NorthEast United FC and picked up a 2-0 win after they bit the dust in a home game against Mumbai City FC. Their rock-solid defence has been their pillar of strength this season, with the team accumulating six clean sheets in nine matches.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC Match Information

Date: 25th December

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network, Jio TV, and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

ATK vs Bengaluru FC Team News

Pronay Halder was injured in India's World Cup Qualifying campaign against Oman and has missed all the matches since then for ATK. It remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to start again.

With the departure of Carl McHugh, Mandi Sosa and Sehnaj Singh have taken the mantle in defensive midfield and the combination is expected to continue in their next match. Edu Garcia, Prabir Das, and Michael Soosairaj can also start against Bengaluru FC after being rested for the match against Hyderabad FC.

Bengaluru FC are expected to maintain their winning combination. There is a shadow of doubt regarding Raphael Augusto's availability. The Brazilian was dropped from the matchday squad against NorthEast United FC.

ATK vs Bengaluru FC Probable Lineups

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Salam Ranjan Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, Mandi Sosa, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Ashique Kuruniyan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

ATK vs Bengaluru FC: ISL Form Guide

ATK: D-L-W-D-D

Bengaluru FC: W-L-W-D-W

ATK vs Bengaluru FC Head-To-Head

Bengaluru FC have a 100% win record over ATK, having beaten them each time in the league stages of the ISL for the last two years. However, ATK have re-invigorated themselves this time with a bold approach in the transfer market and are no pushovers, unlike the previous two seasons.

ATK wins: 0

Bengaluru FC wins: 4

Draw: 0

ATK vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

This is a tough one to predict as both sides have quality in their ranks and will be eyeing the full three points. A draw will make neither of the sides "Merry" but that seems to be the course on Christmas.

Prediction: ATK 1-1 Bengaluru FC