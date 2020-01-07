ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Sunil Chhetri is just one goal behind Roy Krishna in the race for the Golden Boot

Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Thursday, with the champions looking to break away from recent Jekyll and Hyde performances to put together a consistent run of form, after they began the new decade with a 2-1 win over FC Goa last week.

Carles Cuadrat's team produced a stirring second-half reaction against the Gaurs, after 135 minutes of indifference in the game against ATK, and the first half of that game against Goa. Sunil Chhetri's brace saw the champions close the gap at the top of the ISL table to just two points.

With Goa and ATK facing off next week, Bengaluru know that if they can keep winning, then they will put the pressure on their two rivals for the rest of the season.

Injury-ravaged Jamshedpur are without a win in five games, and although their two previous outings at the Kanteerava have seen them unbeaten, their lack of firepower in recent games is sure to worry coach Antonio Iriondo.

Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC: Match Information

Date: 9th January 2020

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC: Team News

Bengaluru are likely to have new signing Deshorn Brown available for this game, and with the Blues struggling in the striking department, it would come as no surprise if the Jamaican is thrown straight into the thick of things.

Cuadrat made it clear that he was disappointed by Udanta Singh's performance against Goa, after which the winger was taken off at half-time. That could mean the Manipuri sits out, and Ashique Kuruniyan starts on the right-wing, where he did a sterling job against the Gaurs.

For Jamshedpur, there are still big concerns over injuries to the talismanic dup of Piti and Sergio Castel, with Noe Acosta on the sidelines as well. New signing David Grande could be in line for a debut, while CK Vineeth could start ahead of Bikash Jairu.

Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC: Probable Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal, Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narender Gehlot, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, David Grande

Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC: ISL Form Guide

Bengaluru FC: W-L-W-L-W

Jamshedpur FC: L-L-D-D-D

Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The Blues have faced Jamshedpur on five occasions before this, and this is one of the rare head-to-head contests where Bengaluru don't have the lead. Earlier this season, the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in Jamshedpur.

Last season, the corresponding fixture ended 2-2 at the Kanteerava Stadium, before Jamshedpur beat a second-string Bengaluru 5-1 at home after the eventual champions had already secured the spot at the top of the ISL table.

Bengaluru FC wins: 1

Jamshedpur FC wins: 2

Draws: 2

Bengaluru FC v Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Bengaluru will be in good spirits after their win over Goa last time out, while Jamshedpur come into this game on a horror run of form. The Blues will have their Kanteerava Fortress in tow, and with Chhetri having scored in each of the last four home games, it is hard to look past the champions getting the job done.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC