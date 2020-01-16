ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC 2-0 NorthEast United FC | 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Chennaiyin went up to 6th place with a win over NorthEast United (Pic: ISL)

In a dominant display at the Marina Arena, Chennaiyin FC were all over NorthEast United, before eventually beating the Highlanders 2-0, to notch up another ISL win under Owen Coyle.

NorthEast are in big trouble, with Robert Jarni's men currently ninth in the table, and a playoff spot looking distant.

After missing a host of chances, Chennaiyin killed the game in the space of three second-half minutes, with two sensational goals from Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis.

Chennaiyin could, and really should, have won by a much bigger margin, but for now, they will not mind that, as with the three points and a clean sheet that does wonders for their confidence, they move in to sixth spot on the ISL table.

#5 Chennaiyin make all the early running but fail to kill off NorthEast

Schembri was guilty of missing several chances (Pic: ISL)

Really, this game should have been done as a contest, as early as the 20th minute. Chennaiyin made all the early running in a ferocious start, and peppered Subhasish Roy Chowdhury's goal, but somehow never made his net bulge.

Valskis could've given the two-time champions the lead in the fifth minute, after NorthEast shot themselves in the foot, by giving the ball away too easily. Lallianzuala Chhangte set up the Lithuanian in front of an empty net, but when it was easier to score, he somehow contrived to hit the bar.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul stung Subhasish's palms from a long way out, before Andre Schembri had two gilt-edged opportunities, both of which he squandered.

First, he got in front of his marker brilliantly, before shooting wide, and then put a header over the bar, after a perfect cross from Anirudh Thapa.

The hosts could have been left to rue those missed opportunities as the Highlanders made most of the running in the closing stages of the first half, with a number of half-chances for their front three of Andy Keogh, Martin Chaves and Redeem Tlang. But, Chennaiyin stood tall, with Lucian Goian coming up with a number of crucial interventions to deny the visitors.

