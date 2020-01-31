ISL 2019-20: How have India's U-17 World Cup stars fared in the league so far

Indian team at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 held in India was, without doubt, a breakthrough for football in the nation. The tournament that spanned from 6th to 28th October was India's first-ever appearance in the World Cup at any age. Having been qualified as the hosts, the Blue Colts played three games without tasting success but managed to leave a mark through Jeakson Singh's goal against Colombia U-17.

The squad under Luis Norton de Matos was taken abroad for exposure trips and training programs. In an appreciatable move by the AIFF, the historic batch was kept together by reintroducing the Indian Arrows project. Though a few players from the squad decided to move out and join other clubs, a handful of the players continued with the development side.

After a season or two with Arrows, most of the players from India's only FIFA World Cup campaign is now settled in with big-name ISL clubs. While some have become integral parts of their clubs, others are still waiting for opportunities to come their way.

Here, we look at how India's U-17 World Cup stars have fared in the ISL this season.

#1 Dheeraj Singh (ATK)

Dheeraj Singh

One of India's most-talked-about prospects from the tournament was the custodian, Dheeraj Singh. After a season with Indian Arrows in the I-League, Dheeraj moved to Kerala Blasters for the 2018-19 season. However, the Manipur-born player's transfer to ATK in this summer hasn't gone well in terms of game time.

Dheeraj hasn't played a minute for the two-time champions, being on the bench for every game this season. With Arindam Bhattacharya putting up a good show between the sticks, playing time would be difficult for the keeper, at least this term.

The youngster is one of the brightest prospects in India and is sure to attract more offers. It has to be seen whether Dheeraj Singh stays at Kolkata for long-term development or leave in search of game time.

#2 Prabhshukhan Gill (Bengaluru FC)

Prabhsukhan Gill

Advertisement

Prabhsukhan Gill was an unused substitute in India's all three games at the U-17 World Cup. The keeper was with Indian Arrows until last season and moved to ISL champions Bengaluru FC. However, at BFC too Gill has been a bench warmer under Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Aditya Patra being another option for Carles Cuadrat, Gill would find it difficult to find some time on the field as Bengaluru FC.

1 / 4 NEXT