ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC match prediction, preview and where to watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 16 Dec 2019, 21:36 IST SHARE

Bengaluru FC take on NorthEast United in Guwahati on Wednesday

NorthEast United host Bengaluru FC in an ISL clash on Wednesday, which is set against the backdrop of unrest in Guwahati, caused by mass protests. The match is likely to be played behind closed doors, and we are likely to see an earlier kick-off time, with the curfew times in Guwahati playing a part.

On the pitch, though, the champions know they have to get back to winning ways, after a disappointing home defeat against Mumbai City FC on Sunday, when Rowllin Borges last-minute goal condemned them to a 3-2 loss.

NorthEast, on the other hand, haven't played since their 3-0 loss to ATK in Guwahati on the 7th of December. Their scheduled last game against Chennaiyin FC was postponed because of the unrest in Assam, so they would be raring to go after the period of rest.

But as Bengaluru found out on Sunday, the rest period can work both ways, with the champions lacking any kind of rhythm for most part of the game against Mumbai.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Match Information

Date: 18th December 2019

Kickoff: TBC

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

Robert Jarni has a big concern over the fitness of his talismanic striker Asamoah Gyan, and it is unlikely that NorthEast will take undue risk over the fitness of Gyan, if he is not 100% ready to take the field.

Advertisement

Bengaluru, meanwhile, are expected to make a few changes to their side. Ashique Kuruniyan got a vote of confidence from his manager, after another middling display, but he is likely to be replaced by Eugeneson Lyngdoh, with Raphael Augusto possibly playing as the central striker, with Sunil Chhetri on the left wing.

Rahul Bheke is also expected to return to the starting XI, with either Harmanjot Khabra or Nishu Kumar making way.

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Probable Lineups

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Maxi Barreiro

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh Sunil Chhetri

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: ISL Form Guide

NorthEast United: L-D-D-W-D

Bengaluru FC: L-W-D-W-W

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides in the ISL, with Bengaluru holding a significant upper hand over the Highlanders. Their only loss came in the first leg of the semifinal last year, when they lost 2-1, only to overturn the deficit with a 3-0 second leg victory.

In the reverse fixture this season, which was the opening game for both sides, they played out a 0-0 draw at the Kanteerava Stadium, in a game littered with chances for either side to take the victory.

NorthEast United wins: 1

Bengaluru FC wins: 4

Draws: 2

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Bengaluru are wounded, after their unbeaten run was snapped by Mumbai, and they are generally side that reacts well to losses, but Carles Cuadrat knows his side's performance levels have to be higher than they have been recently.

NorthEast on the other hand, could be severely handicapped if Gyan is not available to play. But Jarni's men are robust at the back, and with Bengaluru still not very goal-savvy, it could play into NorthEast's hands.

Prediction: NorthEast United 1-1 Bengaluru FC