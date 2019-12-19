ISL 2019-20: Owen Coyle says an honest and willing group can make fantastic things can happen for Chennaiyin FC

Owen Coyle. (Image: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC will look to arrest their streak of drawing matches when they get ready to host their southern rivals Kerala Blasters at home in Chennai on Friday.

Their 2-game away run was reduced to one after their game in Guwahati against NorthEast United FC was rescheduled. Before that they shared the spoils with Jamshedpur FC in a 1-1 draw at the Furnace.

That was new Chennaiyin coach Owen Coyle's first game in charge and the equalizer they conceded was a controversial one as a clear handball in the lead up to the goal was not spotted.

Speaking to the media ahead of the derby against the Blasters, Coyle was still unhappy about the result in Jamshedpur. He said,

"I think anyone who saw the Jamshedpur match would’ve recognized we should’ve got 3 points. It was a terrible mistake in that he punched the ball into the net".

Coyle was happy with his side's performance after Chennaiyin had lost their 7 previous away games. Consistency of effort he felt will be key for them as they begin their recovery this season. He said,

"We need to perform consistently. I’ve seen enough quality and attitude, hunger to do well and that augurs well moving forward. We need to win games and play our style of football. We have to believe we can make the top four positions."

This will be Coyle's first game at home as the last time Chennaiyin played at the Marina Arena, a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC, it turned out to be John Gregory's final game in charge of the club. This is what he had to say ahead of his maiden outing at the Marina Arena.

"The first home game is exciting against a very good side. We were prepared for the game against NorthEast but due to the circumstances we had to travel back. The players have worked very well. We have quality and I think Kerala are a very good side. We are respectful of them but we do not fear any team."

On how the club can turn around it's season after a disappointing start, Coyle felt anything was possible. He said,

"What happened before counts for nothing, only thing that matters is what is going to happen. We know we can win points. We are playing catch-up and everybody has written us off. But we believe we can challenge. If you have a group that is honest and willing to do everything for the club, fantastic things can happen".

He also said he wants his side to play 'winning football with style and entertainment'.

In Nerijus Valskis, Coyle has a striker in red hot form with the Lithuanian netting in three straight games. But the new coach felt his side had to score more with the opportunities they create and wanted others to join in the goal-scoring.

"We have not scored enough goals this year. Nirka has been in form but we need to score more, create more opportunities."

He mentioned he has been stressing to his players the importance of pressing.

"We like to press when we can, go after the opponent when we can. You saw that against Jamshedpur FC. We want to play at a high intensity."

Asked if he would like to bring in a few players of his own to augment the current squad, Coyle said,

"Any coach will tell you they want to put together their own club. But that is the nature of the game. You have to come in and make do with what you have. I have fantastic players here. We need players who are ready to sacrifice for the sake of the team."

He even said that the club would look at reinforcements in the January transfer window. He said,

"You never say no, sometimes a very good player might come in. If it makes sense for the club, of course we will look at it. But the focus right now is on making sure our current players perform well. I watched all the games. There have been a couple of games where the club has been unlucky. We want that bit of luck. We can be as good as good as any one if we can get that."

He name-checked Indian players Lallianzuala Chhangte and Edwin Vanspaul as players who he would like to develop as the season progressed.

"We have some good Indian players. Chhangte, if we can improve him 10-20 %, he will be a star! Edwin has been fantastic. If we do that, we will have a very good team."