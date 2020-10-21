ISL 2020/21: 3 overseas players who have to perform for SC East Bengal this season

The last few months have been rather exciting for SC East Bengal. The COVID-19 pandemic might have cut their I-League campaign short, but their entry into the Indian Super League has not been without drama and intrigue. After sorting out a few ownership issues, the Red and Gold brigade have made their way into India's top-flight football league.

In addition to this, SC East Bengal's ambitions were highlighted with the appointment of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. Fowler had a fairly impressive record during his managerial stint with A-League side Brisbane Roar.

While the appointment of Fowler has certainly given SC East Bengal fans something to cheer about, some of the signings made by the club in the last few days have been rather high-profile, to say the least.

While the Indian signings continue to add to the depth of the squad, the overseas signings have made headlines. In the context of the 2020-21 ISL season, let's take a look at three overseas players who can make a difference for SC East Bengal in their debut season in the ISL.

1) Aaron Amadi-Holloway

Aaron Ahmadi-Holloway will play for SC East Bengal this season.

Among the overseas signings who are on the books at SC East Bengal, three of the six players have made the trip from Australia, with two having played under Robbie Fowler previously.

While Scot Neville has signed a one-year loan deal, Welsh striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway has made his deal permanent, opting to take his chances in the Indian Super League for many more years to come.

Although he is generally deployed as a striker, the 27-year-old Welsh striker does not have the best record in front of goal, having managed just a single goal in 23 appearances for Brisbane Roar. However, he is one who can make the odd assist and will be expected to regularly assist Jeje Lalpheklua in the attack.

2) Danny Fox

Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship

When it comes to playing at center-back, central-defender Danny Fox is as solid as they come. The 34-year-old comes joins SC East Bengal with a fair amount of wind behind him, having played all of his football in England and Scotland. Fox has also played in the Premier League with Southampton FC, and most recently, played for Wigan Athletic.

Having made his way to the ISL and playing outside the United Kingdom for the first time in his career, Fox will be joined in central defense by Gurtej Singh. The likes of Scot Neville, Rino Anto, and Keegan Pereira will be looking to occupy the full-back positions in the starting XI.

Fowler has several defensive options available at SC East Bengal, something that should come in handy in during the mid-stages of the season.

3) Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington

At the moment, not many players in the ISL have more top-flight football experience than Anthony Pilkington. Having played almost all his football in the United Kingdom, the 32-year-old has also played in the Premier League for Norwich City, making over 50 appearances from 2011-2014.

Although not necessarily an all-out striker, the 32-year-old is sometimes deployed as a false number nine and can play across several positions in midfield as well. Pilkington has also made a handful of appearances for the Republic of Ireland. and he will be expected to come good for the team this season.