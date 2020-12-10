ISL 2020-21: 3 teams that can be potential title contenders

As things stand, the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) has completed two weeks. While the first week saw players shake off a few fitness issues due to the shortened pre-season, the second week has been nothing short of breathtaking. The quality of football has given the tournament a face-lift with many tuning in to watch the tournament.

Although it is a bit too soon to call a winner a few contenders are beginning to emerge from the pack. While FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, and Kerala Blasters were among the favorites, the likes of NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, and Jamshedpur FC are starting to come to the fore.

That said, let's take a look at three clubs who are favorites to claim the ISL title this season.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna of ATKMB (centre)

Having retained their coach Antonio Lopez Habas and a good number of players from their previous avatar Atletico de Kolkata, ATK Mohun Bagan were always one of the favorites. With the likes of Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, and Carl McHugh signing with the club along with Tiri and Sandesh Jhingan, the Mariners had a good side on paper.

This form was translated into early victories for the club with Roy Krishna picking up where he left off in the previous season. Habas' men began the season with three victories on the trot, including a 2-0 win over SC East Bengal in the much-awaited Kolkata Derby.

At the moment, they seem to have hit a snag with a 2-1 loss to Jamshedpur FC, but coach Habas will not be too concerned. His side is on the right track and seems destined to make it to the playoffs.

#2 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC were the favorites from the outset

Bengaluru FC's entry into the ISL in 2017 instantly saw them become the favorites to win the tournament. Since their inception as a club, the 2019-20 season was the only season that The Blues went without a trophy

Despite making it to the playoffs in the last ISL season, Carles Cuadrat had a massive problem with the Bengaluru FC attacking unit. Since the departure of Miku, there has been a dearth of goals for the club. The likes of Deshorn Brown, Kristian Opseth, and even Sunil Chhetri have not managed to find the back of the net consistently.

However, despite this setback, Bengaluru FC have always managed to grind it out and find a way to win. The current season has witnessed the club resorting to set-pieces to score their goals. Juanan, their long-serving central-defender, is their top goal-scorer for the season with two goals to his name.

Although their performances in the 2020-21 ISL have been anything but convincing, it is hard to picture a playoff scenario without Bengaluru FC. And, knowing their ability to always find a goal, Cuadrat could be in the running to secure his second ISL title.

#3 Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC

On paper, Mumbai City FC have an extremely strong team. With Sergio Lobera signing with the Islanders, the likes of Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, and Mourtada Fall joined their former manager from FC Goa.

With Coro moving back to Spain, Lobera managed to lure proven goal-scorers in the form of Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche. Cy Goddard and Hernan Santana made their way in as well. Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, and Amrinder Singh round off a very strong Mumbai City FC squad, perhaps the strongest it has been in the club's history.

At the moment, Mumbai City are on top of the table with four wins and a loss in their five games. Following the 1-0 loss against NorthEast United, the Islanders have looked almost invincible.

While there certainly will be harder games to come as the ISL season moves forward, Mumbai City FC seem to be the favorites to claim the ISL League Winners' Shield.