Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to witness the biggest game in its history as new entrants SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns in Asia's biggest derby, the Kolkata Derby on Friday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

SC East Bengal will also make their debut in the Indian Super League with the Kolkata Derby. ATK Mohun Bagan come into this game after a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2020-21 season opener.

SC East Bengal have turned to the British Isles and are managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler. The likes of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann and Aaron-Amadi Holloway add quality and experience to a relatively untested Indian roster. SC East Bengal have loads of experience and youth, but the majority of the squad has not experienced feasible game time in the recent few seasons.

ATK Mohun Bagan retained the core of a set ATK squad with additions such as Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan and Bradden Inman post the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan. Antonio Lopez Habas' side will go into this game as the firm favorites as both the teams get ready for a new chapter in Indian Super League and Indian football.

Bhaichung Bhutia is the top scorer in the Kolkata Derby

SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - All you need to know

SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan (as Mohun Bagan) have faced each other on a record 369 occasions (327 official matches). The Red and Gold have won 129 (122 official matches) games while Mohun Bagan won 119 games (93 official matches). There have been 121 draws so far.

The first-ever game between these two sides took place in August 1921 in the Cooch Behar Cup which ended as a goalless draw. However, the first official game between these two sides was won 1-0 by East Bengal at the Calcutta Football League in 1925. The sole goal was scored by Nepal Chakraborty.

The last time these two sides met was in the I-League in January 2020. Mohun Bagan ran out 2-1 winners at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Results of last five matches between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan 2-1 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan 0-0 East Bengal

Mohun Bagan 0-2 East Bengal

East Bengal 3-2 Mohun Bagan

East Bengal 2-2 Mohun Bagan

Magical 5️⃣!! 🤩

Edeh Chidi was the first foreigner to score a #KolkataDerby hat-trick. He scored 4️⃣ goals as #Mariners found the net five times against the arch-rivals in front of a bustling crowd in Salt Lake stadium on 25th October, 2009! #JoyMohunBagan #KolkataDerbyDiaries pic.twitter.com/ADRMJ3AiQY — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 25, 2020

Top 5 topscorers of the Kolkata Derby

1) Bhaichung Bhutia - 19 Goals (13 goals for East Bengal, 6 goals for Mohun Bagan)

2) Jose Ramirez Barreto - 17 Goals (All goals for Mohun Bagan)

3) Chima Okorie - 16 Goals (10 goals for East Bengal, 6 goals for Mohun Bagan)

4) Mohammed Habib - 10 Goals (All goals for East Bengal)

4) Sisir Ghosh - 10 Goals (3 goals for East Bengal, 7 goals for Mohun Bagan)

5) Alvito D'Cunha - 8 Goals (All goals for East Bengal)

Trophy Counts of SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan have won 256 titles (253 Mohun Bagan titles since 1889 and 3 ATK titles since 2014) so far. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, have won 149 titles since 1920.

Majority of the titles are invitational, regional and those which do not make entries as competitive tournaments or leagues. Let us have a look at the major trophies recognised by ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal:

National Football League/I League/Indian Super League - ATK Mohun Bagan 8, SC East Bengal 3

Federation Cup - ATK Mohun Bagan 14, SC East Bengal 8

Durand Cup - ATK Mohun Bagan 16, SC East Bengal 16

Rovers Cup - ATK Mohun Bagan 14, SC East Bengal 10

IFA Shield - ATK Mohun Bagan 22, SC East Bengal 29

Calcutta Football League - ATK Mohun Bagan 30, SC East Bengal 39

Overall Major Trophies - ATK Mohun Bagan 104, SC East Bengal 105

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

SC East Bengal - Jaime Santos Colado (16), Marcos Espada (8), Bidyasagar Singh (8)

ATK - Roy Krishna (15), David Williams (7), Edu Garcia (6)

Mohun Bagan - Fran Gonzalez (15), Papa Babacar Diawara (10), Salva Chamorro (8)

Clean sheets from last season

SC East Bengal - 7

ATK - 9

Mohun Bagan - 18