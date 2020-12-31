ISL 2020-21: 5 overseas signings who have impressed so far this season

It has been proved in the last few seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL) that overseas players add to the flair and quality of the league. With players such as David James and Marco Materazzi having played in it, the ISL is starting to become one of the big leagues in the world.

The current season has witnessed several high-profile stars signing in the league. Gary Hooper, Vicente Gomez, Bakary Kone, and Adam le Fondre are some among them who have already proved themselves in top-flight leagues across the world.

Let's take a look at five overseas players who have impressed so far in ISL 2020-21.

#1 Jorge Ortiz (FC Goa)

Jorge Ortiz (Image courtesy: ISL)

FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz has been the most watchable player in the ISL this season. Ortiz's presence alongside Brandon Fernandes in the attacking midfield has created several chances for Igor Angulo.

The Spaniard's best moment came in the 1-0 win over Odisha FC where he provided the perfect pass for an Igor Angulo finish just before half-time. Ortiz has been known for his tremendous work-rate.

#2 Cleiton Silva (Bengaluru FC)

Cleiton Silva (Image courtesy: ISL)

Cleiton Silva arrived in a Bengaluru FC squad that was in desperate need of goals. Although it took a while, the 33-year-old managed to find the back of the net thrice this season. He is now one of the top goalscorers for the club alongside captain Sunil Chhetri.

With some stellar performances, the Brazilian, who arrived from Thailand, has captured the imagination of ISL fans. Many believe that he holds the key when it comes to helping Bengaluru FC reclaim their ISL crown.

#3 Peter Hartley (Jamshedpur FC)

Peter Hartley (Image courtesy: ISL)

In the current season of the ISL, few defenders are as solid as Peter Hartley. The 32-year-old, who is a veteran of the lower leagues in English football, signed with Jamshedpur FC at the start of the season. Since his arrival, he has formed a solid partnership with Stephen Eze.

While Hartley has been impressive all season, his performances against Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC were particularly fantastic. Jamshedpur FC have already secured their top-four spot in the ISL standings and would aim for the title. Needless to say, Peter Hartley will be vital for their chances.

#4 Igor Angulo (FC Goa)

Igor Angulo (Image courtesy: ISL)

Igor Angulo is well on course to claim the Golden Boot for the season, with 9 goals already. The 36-year-old's sterling performances have started drawing comparisons with the ISL legend, Ferran Corominas.

Angulo's most recent goal came in injury time against Hyderabad FC, a game that the Gaurs won 2-1. Angulo has picked up two Hero of the Match Awards this season against Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC.

#5 Jacques Maghoma (SC East Bengal)

Jacques Maghoma (left) (Image courtesy: ISL)

SC East Bengal's first season in the ISL is turning out to be a rather forgettable affair. However, there have been a few players who have managed to capture the attention of many. One of them is former Birmingham City winger Jacques Maghoma.

The 33-year-old has been at the heart of an improving SC East Bengal squad that drew against Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC. Maghoma scored the club's first two goals in the 3-2 loss against Hyderabad FC and is the club's top goalscorer with 3 goals so far. His pace and trickery on either flank make him a nightmare for the defenders in the league.