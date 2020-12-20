ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news and more

ATK Mohun Bagan will target the top spot when they face old foes Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Mariners have been winning their games with slender margins under Antonio Lopez Habas. They defeated Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC, and FC Goa this season, but lost to Jamshedpur FC. Their only draw so far has come against Hyderabad FC.

The Blues had a slow start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They drew their first two games with FC Goa and Hyderabad FC, before defeating Chennaiyin FC. They drew again with NorthEast United FC before registering two consecutive wins over Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.

The Mariners can go to the top of the ISL points table with a victory. The Blues, meanwhile, have the chance of replacing the Mariners on the second position with a win.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

Former ISL side ATKFC and Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan FC have played Bengaluru FC on numerous occasions. ATKFC and Bengaluru FC have played each other 8 times, with the Blues emerging winners on 5 occasions. ATKFC won 2 games while a single fixture ended in a draw.

Mohun Bagan FC have played Bengaluru FC on 10 occasions. The Mariners have won 5 fixtures over the Blues, while the latter won 2. Three games ended as draws.

ATK Mohun Bagan form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Bengaluru FC form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC team news

Bengaluru FC will aim for the second position (Courtesy: ISL)

The Mariners will miss the services of Javier Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj. The Spaniard is nursing a medium-grade injury while Soosairaj has been ruled out of the entire tournament, unless he regains fitness earlier than predicted.

Ashique Kuruniyan has been sent to Bengaluru to nurse a maxillofacial injury after injuring his facial muscles in ATKMB's last fixture with Odisha FC. Udanta Singh and Francisco Gonzalez are expected to start for Carles Cuadrat's side.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted XI (5-4-1): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Francisco Gonzalez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC have been defensively disciplined so far. The Mariners have lost just one fixture while the Blues are unbeaten in their current ISL campaign so far.

The game is expected to be riddled with tactical battles in the middle of the park. Both teams will try to avoid a defeat which should result in lesser goals than expected. Discipline and positioning will play a key part in this big fixture which can go either way.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Bengaluru FC