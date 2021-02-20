Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

ISL sides Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will resume their campaign in Match No. 101 of the 2020-21 season. The match will kick off at 5:00 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC arrive in this fixture on the back of an emphatic 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC. Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri scored a brace each to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Blues have won only two of their ten games in 2021. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 16 times in this period.

FC Goa, on the other hand, head into this match after a convincing 3-1 win over Odisha FC. Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, and Ivan Garrido Gonzalez were the goalscorers for the Gaurs.

FC Goa are undefeated in their last eleven matches but have picked up only four victories.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have five victories over the 2019 ISL runners-up, while FC Goa have only two wins to their name.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw. Cleiton Silva and Juanan scored two goals in the first half for Bengaluru FC before Igor Angulo struck a brace to level things for FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC wins: 5

FC Goa wins: 2

Draw: 1

Top goalscorers this season

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri - 7, Cleiton Silva - 7

FC Goa: Igor Angulo - 12

Clean sheets this season

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 4

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar - 4, Mohammad Nawaz - 4

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 54 (BFC), Mohammad Nawaz - 19 (FCG)

Most Passes: Erik Paartalu - 706 (BFC), Edu Bedia - 1202 (FCG)

Most Interceptions: Harmanjot Khabra - 31 (BFC), Saviour Gama - 30 (FCG)

Most Tackles: Suresh Wangjam - 63 (BFC), Saviour Gama - 86 (FCG)

Most Touches: Erik Paartalu - 870 (BFC), Edu Bedia - 1413 (FCG)

Most Assists: Cleiton Silva - 3 (BFC), Alberto Noguera - 8 (FCG)