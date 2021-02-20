Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC will hope to keep their winning momentum going when they take on FC Goa on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL). The 2019 champions picked up an upset win over Mumbai City FC in their previous match.

Anything less than a win will knock Bengaluru FC out of the race for a playoffs spot. They also need to win their subsequent match against Jamshedpur FC and hope other results favor them to book a ticket to the semi-finals.

Bengaluru FC will be dependent on the likes of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri to score goals. The duo have scored 14 of the team's 23 goals this season.

”The mood in the camp is very good. Against FC Goa, we should be ourselves, ignore the pressure and just give our best.”



FC Goa have the same number of points (27) as playoff aspirants Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC. However, only two of the teams can make it through. The Gaurs will be targeting a win on Sunday to widen their gap. FC Goa have scored the most number of goals (29) this season. However, they will have to improve their defending in set-pieces and transitions if they want the three points.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa head-to-head

Bengaluru FC have the advantage over FC Goa when it comes to head-to-head battles. They have five victories over their opponents while the Gaurs only have two wins. Two matches between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa have ended in a draw.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa team news

Bengaluru FC will take to the field without Rahul Bheke and Juanan. Fran Gonzalez and Pratik Chaudhari are likely to play as centre-backs while Harmanjot Khabra and Ajith Kumar might be deployed as full-backs.

The quartet of Suresh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Udanta Singh, and Xisco Hernandez could man the midfield to feed balls to the front two of Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chhetri.

FC Goa's Edu Bedia (left) and Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri (right) in action against each other. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa are likely to field an unchanged starting line-up on Sunday. The likes of Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, and Seriton Fernandes will form the team's back-four. The trio of Alberto Noguera, Glan Martins, and Princeton Rebello are likely to play in the midfield.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza and Alexander Romario Jesuraj will look to provide width to the FC Goa attack and Igor Angulo is likely to play as the lone striker up front.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Predicted XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Fran Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Prediction

FC Goa have been guilty of conceding a lot of goals through corner-kicks and other dead ball situations. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are known for their ability to score from set-pieces.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-1 FC Goa