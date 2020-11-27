ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC prediction, preview, team news and more

The 9th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season will see Bengaluru FC taking on Hyderabad FC on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa. This will be the second fixture of the season for both the teams.

Bengaluru FC come off a disappointing 2-2 stalemate against FC Goa on Sunday. Even though goals from Cleiton Silva and Juanan put the 2018-19 ISL champions 2-0 ahead, two second-half goals from Igor Angulo meant that they had to be satisfied with a point.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC posted an impressive 1-0 win against Odisha FC on Monday. Hyderabad completely dominated the game, but had to settle for a well-taken penalty by their skipper Aridane Santana.

This could be a tight match between a Bengaluru FC side — who generally defend well — against Hyderabad FC, who put almost put on a complete performance against Odisha FC. Hyderabad FC will have to work hard yet again to earn their stripes and continue the good start to the season.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Head-to-Head

Hyderabad FC joined the ISL only in the last season and they are yet to register a win against Bengaluru FC. After getting a point from an exciting 1-1 stalemate in the first match, Hyderabad went down to Bengaluru by a 1-0 scoreline in the away fixture at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Bengaluru FC could go in with the same line-up that started the game against FC Goa. If Carles Cuadrat decides to tinker with the team, Dimas Delgado could come in for Kristian Opseth while Rahul Bheke could possibly replace Harmanjot Khabra in the backline.

Despite the impressive 1-0 win against Odisha FC, Manuel Roca might come up with a few changes to the line-up. After an impressive appearance from the bench, Liston Colaco could replace Nikhil Poojary on the right wing while Adil Khan could come in for Hitesh Sharma if the India international has regained full fitness. After missing the first game due to an injury, Joel Chianese has recovered fully and might make the line-up straight-away.

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Joao Victor, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Prediction

We predict a narrow win for Bengaluru FC. When compared to Odisha FC, Bengaluru have a more reliable backline which could limit Hyderabad’s attacking threat. Hyderabad FC are also still not at full strength, as a key player in the form of Fran Sandaza is still injured. Bengaluru FC will hope that their key strength of set-pieces will give them the winning goal.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC