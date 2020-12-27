ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Bengaluru FC’s loss to ATK Mohun Bagan brought an end to their winning streak and left no team unbeaten in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The home side will look to get back to winning ways when they meet a strong Jamshedpur FC side, who were unfortunate to lose to FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC felt robbed as the referee and the linesmen denied the team a clear goal before Igor Angulo scored a stoppage-time winner for FC Goa. Meanwhile, a strike from David Williams gave ATK Mohun Bagan a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC have shown this season that they can play exceptionally good football. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are back to their prime after a rocky beginning to their ISL 2020-21 campaign.

"We know that ATKMB will fight for the playoffs and Asian slots. My players understood the match plan, showed their physicality and were close to getting something from the game."



In terms of team news, Ashique Kuruniyan will be unavailable for Bengaluru FC as he continues to recover from facial fractures. Harmanjot Khabra and Erik Paartalu are one booking away from missing their next match.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - All you need to know

The two sides will meet for the seventh time in the ISL. The two teams have a couple of wins each, while two games ended in a draw. The last time Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC met, the game ended in a 2-0 win for the Blues.

Top scorers from the current season

Bengaluru FC – Cleiton Silva (3), Sunil Chhetri (3)

Jamshedpur FC – Nerijus Valskis (6)

Clean sheets from the current season

Bengaluru FC – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2)

Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh (2)

