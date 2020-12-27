ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will face each other in their last match of the year in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Bengaluru FC are in a comfortable position on the ISL table. With twelve points from seven matches, the Blues have only Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan above them.

They come into this match on the back of a defeat against the Mariners, where they lost courtesy of a solitary goal by David Williams. While Bengaluru have not struggled much in the attack, the defense hasn't been up to the mark. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and his line of defense have conceded 8 goals till now.

This match will be important for Carles Cuadrat and his men if they wish to remain in contention for the top position in this season's ISL.

Jamshedpur FC's inconsistent run is starting to prove detrimental for Owen Coyle's team. Overreliance on Nerijus Valskis is hurting the team with other players not finding the back of the net regularly.

With ten points from eight matches, Jamshedpur FC currently occupy the sixth place on the ISL table. Similar to Bengaluru FC, Coyle's men lost their last match. FC Goa were down by one goal, but Igor Angulo's twin strikes denied Jamshedpur FC any point.

This match will thus be important for them as it could potentially take Jamshedpur closer to the top four.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC head-to-head

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have met on six occasions so far. While the two teams are tied at two wins apiece, 2 matches ended in a draw.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

For Bengaluru FC, Ashique Kuruniyan's injury continues to be an issue. Kuruniyan suffered multiple fractures to his face after a collision on the field against Odisha FC. Cuadrat lost one of his in-form players, and replacing him will be tough.

Jamshedpur FC are not having any notable absence and will play with their strongest XI.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC predicted XI

Bengaluru FC (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas, Erik Paartalu, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh

Jamshedpur FC (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

With both teams having impressive attacking units, the match could end in a hard-fought draw.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC