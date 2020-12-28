ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

Matchday 9 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will witness Bengaluru FC locking horns with Jamshedpur FC. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa as the ISL action kicks off in the final week of 2020.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC have been one of the most consistent sides in the ISL and currently occupy the third spot in the ISL 2020-21 standings. Over the course of seven matches, they have won three, drawn three, and lost one match, thereby garnering twelve points.

Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke have been impressive with their play on the flanks, contributing to both the attack and the defence. Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu have marshaled the midfield, controlling the flow and tempo of the game.

Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva have been crucial for the Blues' attack, scoring three goals each in their seven matches. The skipper Chhetri will aim to net a few more goals as the season progresses.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle will back his players to recover from their loss against FC Goa. The Red Miners' unbeaten run of six matches came to an end when they lost 2-1 to FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan.

Stephen Eze opened the scoring for Jamshedpur FC but twin strikes from Goa's striker Igor Angulo saw them lose the advantage. Nerijus Valskis has been their leading goalscorer this season but has been quiet in the last two matches.

Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, and Alex Lima have been the creative midfielders for the Red Miners. The Indian youngsters, Aniket Jadhav and Isaac Vanmalsawma have impressed with their performances so far.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Jamshedpur FC's Aniket Jadhav (L) and Nerijus Valskis celebrating a goal (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other on six occasions in the last three seasons of the ISL.

The two teams are tied at two wins apiece in their head-to-head record. Two of the six matches have ended in drawn results, with the last encounter going the Blues' way.

Considering the current form of the two sides, we are in for an exciting match at the Fatorda Stadium. The Blues have the advantage with a sturdier defensive setup and a plethora of attacking options.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 2 - 1 Jamshedpur FC