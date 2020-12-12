ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with their rivals Kerala Blasters FC in yet another Southern Derby fixture in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Bengaluru FC are yet to lose a game in this year's ISL but have also not been winning regularly. They have managed to win just one game in their four fixtures so far. The side drew with FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC. Their only win of the season came in another Southern Derby fixture with Chennaiyin FC.

The Kerala Blasters are yet to win their first game of the season so far. They lost two games to ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa. They picked up points from draws with NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

A win for Bengaluru FC will consolidate their position in the top-four while a win for Kerala Blasters will kick-start their campaign for the season.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC head-to-head

The two southern rivals have faced each other on six occasions after Bengaluru FC entered the Indian Super League in the 2017-18 season. The Blues have won four times, while Kerala Blasters have just managed a single win against the side from Bangalore.

Bengaluru FC form guide: D-D-W-D

Kerala Blasters FC form guide: L-D-D-L

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC team news

Carles Cuadrat stuck with his usual 4-3-3 line-up against NorthEast United FC. Juanan will continue to lead from the back and Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke and Ashique Kuruniyan will make up the rest of the four-man defence.

Erik Paartulu is expected to be the pivot in midfield, with help from Dimas Delgado and Suresh Wangjam. The front three are likely to be Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown and Cleiton Silva. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be in goal for the Blues.

Lalruatthara may replace Costa Nhamoinesu at the back for the Blasters since the Zimbabwean is out of the fixture due to suspension. The rest of the line-up is expected to be the same as the previous game against FC Goa.

Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone and Jessel Carneiro will be part of the four-man defence. The team's midfield will consist of Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez and Facundo Pereyra. Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper and Rahul KP will lead the team up front.

Gary Hooper needs to start scoring for the Kerala Blasters FC. (Image: ISL)

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC predicted XIs

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Facundo Pereyra, Jessel Carneiro, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez, Costa Nhamoinesu (C), Gary Hooper.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction

Bengaluru FC have been very resolute at the back so far this season but they lack quality up front. They will be expected to not concede against the Kerala Blasters since Kibu Vicuna's side has struggled to score goals. The Blues are likely to edge out their rivals with a slender win.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters FC

Where to watch

The game will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and JIO TV.

All the LIVE updates from the game will also be available at the Sportskeeda Exclusive LIVE Match Center.