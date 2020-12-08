ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The fourth round at the Indian Super League (ISL) will see former champions Bengaluru FC taking on NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC picked up their first win of ISL 2020-21 when they beat Chennaiyin FC, courtesy of a second-half penalty from skipper Sunil Chhetri. Head coach Carles Cuadrat will be happy that the Blues were able to hold on to their lead till the end.

Bengaluru FC retained most of their core players from last season's squad which reached the ISL playoffs. However, they have looked far from the strong outfit that is known to dominate play on the pitch. They seem to be lacking the attacking intensity this time around. It is evident from the fact that their strikers have scored just once in their three ISL matches so far.

Bengaluru FC will have a tough task on their hands when they take on the well-organized NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC Preview

NorthEast United FC have been a revelation in the ISL 2020-21 season, staying unbeaten so far in the competition. In their four matches, they have won two and drawn two, racking up a tally of eight points in the standings.

Head coach Gerard Nus revamped the Highlanders' squad in the off-season, with just a few players retained from the previous season. The defence has become sturdy, conceding just three goals in four ISL matches.

With a good bunch of talented youngsters and experienced overseas players, Nus has managed to build a balanced side. With lethal strikers like Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla in their ranks, the Highlanders will fancy their chances against Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

NorthEast United FC are looking a determined outfit this year (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC have faced each other on eight occasions in the ISL. The Blues enjoy the advantage in the head-to-head record, with five wins. The Highlanders have won on one occasion, while two matches have ended in a draw.

With both the teams coming into the match on the back of confident wins, we can expect a thrilling clash at the Fatorda Stadium.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1 - 1 NorthEast United FC