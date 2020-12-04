ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC face off in an ISL 2020-21 fixture that promises to be a cracker. The two teams will lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday and will be looking to pick up three valuable points.

After finishing as the ISL runner-up last season, Chennaiyin FC unexpectedly changed their manager, as Owen Coyle moved to Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans appointed Romanian-Hungarian coach Csaba Laszlo as the new head coach for the ISL 2020-21 seasons.

Chennaiyin FC got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in their first match. Anirudh Thapa's stunning goal and Isma's penalty gave Laszlo's side all three points. The second match, however, was a frustrating affair for Chennaiyin FC as they played out an uneventful 0-0 draw with the Kerala Blasters.

The team's defense has looked solid so far. However, the attacking unit has left a lot to be desired and has squandered numerous chances in both fixtures.

Meanwhile, ISL 2020-21 hasn't been smooth sailing for Carles Cuadrat and Bengaluru FC. Coming off last season's disappointing semi-final exit, the side continues to look tentative and uncertain.

Bengaluru FC started the tournament brightly and raced to a 2-0 lead against FC Goa in their first fixture. Unfortunately, the team bottled the match in the second half, as the Gaurs came back to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Their second game, against Hyderabad FC, was a lackluster performance and the Bengaluru FC front line looked toothless in attack. Coming into the game against Chennaiyin FC, Carles Cuadrat's team is still searching for their first win of ISL 2020-21 season

Head-to-head record

These two sides famously met in the 2017-2018 ISL final. Bengaluru FC topped the table in the league stage but lost the final to Chennayin FC in a 3-2 thriller. Sunil Chhetri gave Bengaluru FC an early lead but the Chennai-based team completed the comeback and secured a place in the AFC Cup 2019.

In the seven matches played between these sides, both teams have won three fixtures apiece. The most recent meeting between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC ended in a goalless draw.

ISL 2017-18 final

Last five matches between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC - 9th February, 2020

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC - 10th November, 2019

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC - 9th February, 2019

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC - 30th September, 2018

Bengaluru FC 2-3 Chennaiyin FC - 17th March, 2018

Top goalscorers from last season

Nerijus Valskis (15) was not only the top scorer for Chennaiyin FC last season but also won the ISL Golden Boot. Rafael Crivellaro and Lallianzuala Chhangte also scored seven goals each.

Sunil Chhetri (11) was the top goalscorer for Bengaluru FC last season. Deshorn Brown (7) and Semboi Haokip (6) also chipped in with useful contributions.