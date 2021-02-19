Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Chennaiyin FC could only get a 3-3 result against NorthEast United FC in the 98th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Season at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC dropped points from a winning situation yet again as a Luis Machado penalty equalized the scoreline in stoppage time.

It didn’t take long for Chennaiyin FC to open the scoring as Lallianzuala Chhangte struck the ball across Subhasish Roy Chowdhury and found the net.

Forward Jakub Sylvestr played a neat pass to Chhangte from outside the box and the latter bagged his fourth goal of the season.

However, NorthEast United FC came back strong as Imran Khan headed the ball into the back of the net on his first start of the season.

The goal was made and delivered by Luis Machado as he raced inside the box and got the better of Eli Sabia to deliver a cross that took a deflection and reached Imran.

The Highlanders could have taken the lead in the very next minute when Machado got a one-on-one opportunity but the Portuguese lost his footing after doing all the hard work.

Soon after, Vishal Kaith was called into action to save Machado’s curling shot. The ball rebounded to the in-form Deshorn Brown but his attempt was also kept away by Kaith.

NorthEast United FC almost conceded an own-goal in the 36th minute as Subhasish Roy fumbled a free-kick onto the post.

However, Subhashish was pulled out of trouble when Provat Lakra cleared the ball before any Chennaiyin FC forward could get to it.

Deshorn Brown went on to rub salt into their wounds as the Highlanders took the lead in the 43rd minute.

Khassa Camara’s long ball wasn’t cleared by Enes Sipovic and Brown used his pace to stay clear of Eli Sabia and find the back of the net with a neat finish.

In the second-half, the 24-year-old Chennaiyin FC custodian Kaith was forced to come up with a stunning save to push away VP Suhair’s header from a Machado free-kick.

Against the run of play, Ashutosh Mehta brought down Chhangte and gave away a silly penalty to Chennaiyin FC.

Thereafter, Lanzarote made no mistake from the spot to register his first goal of the season.

The Marina Machans took the lead once again when a Chhangte shot deflected off Benjamin Lambot’s feet to leave Subhasish rooted to his spot.

Subhasish also had to parry away a long-range effort from Edwin Sydney Vanspaul as Chennaiyin FC looked very lively.

Just before the second water break, NorthEast United FC had a penalty appeal turned down after Luis Machado’s shot struck Reagan Singh’s arm.

The ball rebounded to Provat Lakra and he released a fantastic strike to test Vishal Kaith.

Substitute Idrissa Sylla took a snap-shot from the edge of the box but Kaith dived full stretch to keep Chennaiyin FC's lead intact with just a few seconds left in regular time.

The flawless Kaith eventually made a mistake in stoppage time when he brought down Sylla while trying to clear a long ball.

NorthEast United FC equalized in a predictable manner even though Kaith got some contact on Machado’s spot-kick. In the end, both teams had to share a point.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Lallianzuala Chhangte has found his scoring boots once again for Chennaiyin FC. Courtesy: ISL

Chennaiyin FC winger Lalliazuala Chhangte was named as the ‘Hero of the Match’ for scoring a brace on the night.

Chhangte has now scored four goals in 19 matches.

Chhangte showcased his renewed confidence to get the first goal of the night. He was a bit fortunate to bag another in the second-half.

The 23-year-old also got involved defensively and helped out the team in tough situations.