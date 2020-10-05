ISL 2020-21: Daniel Fox and Scott Neville set to join Robbie Fowler's East Bengal

East Bengal FC are set to sign their first set of foreigners for their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. The Red and Golds have agreed on personal terms with Scottish centre-back Daniel Fox and English-Australian centre-back, Scott Nevile, Sportskeeda understands.

Robbie Fowler to head East Bengal FC

Liverpool legend and former Brisbane Road head coach Robbie Fowler is expected to take charge of the new ISL entrants in the 2020-21 season. Fowler has been in negotiations with East Bengal FC for over a month now and has agreed on a deal with the club. He will be assisted by East Bengal FC legend Renedy Singh.

Fowler's stature and influence in the English transfer market has turned out to be pivotal for East Bengal FC's foreign roster.

Scott Neville played under Fowler at Brisbane Road in the A-League for 10 months.

Scott Neville has massive A-League experience

Scott Neville holds a dual passport in UK and Australia and can be used as an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) player by East Bengal FC. Neville played a total of 26 matches in the 2019/20 Australian football season and has been resilient. He has also played for other A-League sides like Newcastle Jets, Perth Glory and Western Sydney Wanderers. With over 225 matches, 12 goals and 13 assists to his name, Neville could prove to be a versatile addition to East Bengal FC.

2- NIL 🔥 Scott Neville has his first GOAL in the Brisbane Roar colours! pic.twitter.com/Nspauiwwjy — Fox Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) November 30, 2019

Daniel Fox will complement Scott Neville in the defence

Second signing Daniel Fox (also known as Danny Fox) will also add experience and charisma to the East Bengal defence. The defender recently terminated his contract with English League One side Wigan Athletic.

He has played 11 games in the 2019/20 Sky Bet English Championship before the Latics were relegated to League One. He was in action during Wigan Athletic's 2-1 win at Portsmouth in the League One on 26th September.

Fox has played 465 games in various divisions of English football, with 12 goals and 13 assists. He has played for clubs like Stranraer FC, Coventry, Walsall, Celtic, Burnley, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic. He has also played 4 games for the Scottish senior men's side and has made one appearance for the England U-21 side.

East Bengal FC are also in talks with Irish striker Anthony Stokes, Benin striker Rudy Gestede and English-South African midfielder Andrew Surman over a possible move to India. Robbie Fowler is heading the scouting of the foreign players, mainly from the British Isles.

East Bengal FC are also set to announce the arrival of Indian stalwarts like Jeje Lalpekhlua, Narayan Das, Harmanpreet Singh and Ricky Shabong this month.