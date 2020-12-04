ISL 2020-21: Every away kit graded

Fresh from grading the 2020/21 ISL home kits, here we are with all the secondary strips that ISL has to offer this season.

Similar to the primary numbers, the fresh batch of away ISL kits have few beauties, daring new designs, and some passable efforts.

Without further ado here are the grades for each ISL 2020/21 away kit:

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan players celebrating a goal against East Bengal

The rechristened ATK Mohun Bagan have gone full traditional for ISL again by paying homage to the Mariners' century-long legacy and heritage. They have included their iconic green and maroon colors in the secondary kit. The away jersey is predominantly white in color with twin green and maroon stripes running through the middle. The collars and sleeve cuffs are maroon while green runs down the sides of the shirt and is extended into the shorts.

The green on the sides are the best part of the kit. Overall it's a modest effort from Nivia and it's way better than the home strip.

Grade: B+

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's away jersey

Bengaluru FC's classy all-white away number features red and yellow seams on its sleeves and collar as a homage to the state of Karnataka. The kit is aimed at making the players feel at home and stay connected to the state and its people

The history of Hampi, the mist at Jog falls, the Palace lights in Mysore and the echoes that ring around the Kanteerava. It is the essence of Karnataka that makes us who we are.



Get the all-new 2020-21 BFC @PUMA Away Kit now: https://t.co/bv9ra2Plqa#ನಮ್ಮನಾಡುನಮ್ಮಹೆಮ್ಮೆ pic.twitter.com/XO9mJvvhHP — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 21, 2020

The kit with the colours of Karnataka's unofficial flag received a thunderous reception from the Bengaluru faithful upon its release. Bengaluru's kit game is always on point. It's a sublime effort from Puma and is easily the best away top of the season.

Grade: A+

Chennaiyin FC

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC have retained their away kit from the previous ISL edition. The secondary strip is similar to their home shirt with the colours reversed. The solid white shirt produced by Performax is complemented with blue trimmings in the collar, sleeves and shorts.

It may seem very basic and too plain. Unlike the home kit, the minimal design doesn't pay off here.

Grade: B+

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC home and away kits

Hyderabad FC's away shirt is an exact opposite version of their home top. The all-black tint features a thick diagonal yellow band running across from left to right, with a slim white band underneath it. Except for the band portion, the slim collar and the sleeve trim feature a yellow stripe as well. The shirt is complemented with black shorts and stockings.

Although the design itself is not the worst, both the home and away shirts could have done with a little more imagination and vibrancy.

Grade: B

Jamshedpur FC

24' CHANCE | #HFCJFC



Laldinliana Renthlei with a fine display of skill creates a chance for @jackichand10, whose shot is parried over!



HFC 0-0 JFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Djdv3H4F7T — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

Jamshedpur have retained their away jersey from the previous ISL season. The white shirt features baby blue on its sleeves and collar. The standout features on the shirt continue to be the baby blue color imprint of the TATA steel plant and the capped footballs embroidered at the bottom of the shirt. The capped footballs are also found on the sides of the shorts.

It's not the perfect football shirt but it's still a decent effort as compared to the rest.

Grade: B+

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters' away kit styled by KBFC fans

Kerala Blasters' away top in this ISL season, which echoes loud with a blue tint and shades of electric blue, is an ode to their passionate fan base. The kit features an all-over pattern that includes all elements that drive their supporters' passion: the crest, the elephant, the club badge, and the state of Kerala.

Dear Yellow Sea,



This one's for you! 💛🔥#WhyWePlay #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/yEoiNFU37L — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 4, 2020

Advertisement

Suave and subtle with lovely detailing, the whole kit has a luxurious feel to it.

Grade: A

Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City players

Mumbai City roped in Puma to manufacture their new strips for ISL. The iconic brand has brought in this ISL season's most frequently used 'honeycomb template' to the Indian top-flight. The away kit features a whole gamut of yellow shade. The shorts are also yellow whereas the numberings are black.

Away day armour 🟡



Gracing your feed, our new @pumafootball 2020/21 Away Kit.#AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EFe2mkTH4B — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 16, 2020

It's indeed an adventurous effort by Puma. The Islanders' yellow away number is one of the superior kits in this list.

Grade: B+

FC Goa

FC Goa team photo

Advertisement

The Gaurs have retained their last season's away jersey in this edition of ISL. The midnight black shirt features an orange striped pattern on its lower third and sleeves, inspired by crepuscular rays falling on the pristine coasts of Goa. The kit produced by SIX5SIX sport has an orange ribbed standing collar.

The away shirt was a winner among fans last year and it continues to be popular. This time it's a slightly cleaner, smarter, and more straightforward shirt.

Grade: A

NorthEast United

NorthEast United FC team photo

Similar to plenty of ISL teams on this list, NorthEast United FC will also don an unchanged alternate armor for this year's ISL. The all-white shirt manufactured by Performax features vertical red twin stripes at the bottom and on the shoulders. The stripes are also found at the back of the shirt and the sides of the shorts. The numberings are black.

It's another middle ground away shirt. It could have been more adventurous.

Grade: B

Odisha FC

Odisha FC players celebrating a goal in the away kits

Advertisement

Odisha FC's secondary jersey for ISL is white with a coloured graphic motif along the shoulders up to the sleeve. The sleeve cuffs, collar, and sides of the shirt are purple while the numbering and the bottom of the shirt are teal. The white shorts have purple on their sides.

Odisha FC were the clear winners in the battle of primary kits for ISL 7. Their away strip doesn't hit those heights but is still a commendable effort from T10 sports.

Grade: B+

SC East Bengal

The Away kit in blue and white is a cheeky nod to the Ilish or Hilsa fish that is inextricably associated with families that famously feast on Hilsa after an East Bengal win. #IlishMaachh #RiversOfBengal #Conservation #JoyEastBengal #JoySCEastBengal#WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/RyFZZnnFfL — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 2, 2020

The away shirt of ISL's newest entrants features an all-white shade with presidential blue on the sleeves. Designed by the young Kolkata-based designer Meghna Nayak, the alternate strip is interesting in terms of design. It sports the scales of the famous Ilish or Hilsa fish which is intricately linked with the centurion club's storied heritage.

It doesn't quite topple their home number. But the design is simplistic and innovative at the same time.

Grade: B