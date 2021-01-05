FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando is wary of SC East Bengal's form ahead of Wednesday's ISL clash

With two wins on the trot, FC Goa's campaign is slowly starting to come together. The Guars have four wins in the nine games they have played so far this season. They now find themselves third in the table ahead of their clash against an in-form SC East Bengal side in the Indian Super League on Wednesday.

Having signed Ankit Mukherjee and Raju Gaikwad to reinforce their defensive unit, SC East Bengal have started to move up the table rapidly. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando has said that East Bengal's confidence will have grown in recent games, especially following their win against Odisha FC.

"There are two things. Firstly, with the new players coming in, they have more quality. Secondly, their confidence in the last few weeks has grown. Now, when you have three points and when you win 3-1, they will play without stress and pressure. So this will be a problem for us," said the FC Goa head coach.

Jacques Maghoma has been at the center of things for East Bengal this season. His form, as well as how compact Fowler's men have been, are a worry the FC Goa head coach.

"When you look at Maghoma, he's a quality player in attack. Also, in my opinion, game by game, they are going to be very compact. It's important to control the spaces, timing, and one against one as well because they have good players," said Juan Ferrando.

We need to be in control: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando

The FC Goa head coach also went on to add that his side will have to control the game because East Bengal look more confident going forward in recent weeks.

"We need to be in control because East Bengal will be a different side. Two weeks ago, their wing-backs were under a lot of pressure. Now they are not afraid or scared about their attack. We will have to control the game because tomorrow we will face a new team," said Juan Ferrando.

FC Goa's 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC saw Ishan Pandita come off the bench to score the winner in stoppage time. When asked about giving the 22-year-old more chances this season, Ferrando stated that he would attempt to ease the youngster in the side rather than start him immediately.