SC East Bengal sign defensive duo Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee

SC East Bengal have signed Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee. The Indian duo will be expected to reinforce the SC East Bengal defensive line alongside Danny Fox, Scott Neville, and Narayan Das.

In addition to many years of experience in the ISL, Raju Gaikwad has played 23 times for the Indian national team. The 30-year-old can play either at center-back or right full-back, and has been known for his long throw-ins. Gaikwad was a part of the East Bengal side from 2011 to 2015 in the I-League, where he made 49 appearances and scored 2 goals.

"I am delighted to reunite with SC East Bengal, a club I played for in the past. We all know how big a club it is and I am eager to contribute to the team's success. The season is underway and I am raring to go," said Gaikwad.

SC East Bengal are pleased to announce the signings of defenders Raju Gaikwad and Ankit Mukherjee.#ChhilamAchiThakbo #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #TorchBearershttps://t.co/QGeHZJ7VKr — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 2, 2021

'Always a great opportunity to play for SC East Bengal' - Ankit Mukherjee

With Mohammed Rafique playing as a make-shift right-back, Robbie Fowler has been in desperate need of a right full-back. The signing of Ankit Mukherjee from rivals ATK Mohun Bagan comes as a much-needed reinforcement for an SC East Bengal defense that has conceded 13 goals so far in the season.

The 24-year-old joined the East Bengal youth setup in 2014 and came through the ranks before signing for Aryan Football Club in 2015. Speaking after signing his contract, Mukherjee said that he was keen on working closely with Robbie Fowler in the Indian Super League.

"It is always a great opportunity to play for SC East Bengal and I am thrilled to be back to where it all started. I can't wait to learn from someone like Robbie Fowler and I consider myself extremely fortunate to get this chance," Mukherjee said.