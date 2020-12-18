ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

FC Goa will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. The two sides have a little bit of history when it comes to the Fatorda. The stadium played host to the ISL 2015 final and ISL 2019-20 semi-finals, which were contested between the two sides.

FC Goa made a nervy start to their campaign with draws against Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC followed by a loss to Mumbai City FC. They won two games on the trot over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC before slumping to a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last fixture.

Chennaiyin FC made a decent start to their campaign with a win over Jamshedpur FC. However, the Southerners have been winless ever since with losses to Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC and draws with Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC.

FC Goa will break into the top-four with a win while Chennaiyin FC will only make it to the 6th place if they manage to get all three points when the two sides meet.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other on 17 occasions in the last 7 seasons of the Indian Super League. This included 14 league clashes and three knock-out fixtures including the 2015 ISL final in Goa. Despite Chennaiyin FC coming out on top in the knock-out fixtures, the Gaurs have an overall lead over the Marina Machans in the head-to-head record.

FC Goa have won 9 games, while Chennaiyin FC have defeated the Gaurs on 7 occasions. Only one game between the two teams has ended in a draw. FC Goa won their last meeting 4-2, which was the second leg of the ISL 2019-20 semi-final. Chennaiyin FC had won the first leg of the tie 4-1.

FC Goa form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Chennaiyin FC form guide: W-D-L-L-D

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC team news

Juan Ferrando has all his players available for selection in the upcoming match. However, Csaba Laszlo has some minor injury concerns. Anirudh Thapa is expected to return to the starting line-up, while Esmael Goncalves and Rafael Crivellaro might come on later in the game if they return to full-match fitness.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC predicted XIs

FC Goa

FC Goa (4-3-2-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.

Chennaiyin FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Jakub Sylvestr.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

FC Goa came into the tournament as one of the top teams to look out for. However, after a complete change in personnel in the new season under Juan Ferrando, the Gaurs are yet to settle down in this year's ISL.

Chennaiyin FC have also looked unsettled with several injury concerns. The game is expected to be a tactical battle between both the coaches. The Gaurs go into the game with a better squad by the smallest of margins.

Prediction: FC Goa 2-1 Chennaiyin FC