ISL 2020-21: Former Sunderland and Motherwell defender Peter Hartley joins Jamshedpur FC

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC announced the signing of former AFC Sunderland and Motherwell FC central-defender Peter Hartley on a one-year deal on Sunday. Hartley captained Motherwell FC and led them to the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership in the 2019-20 season.

Peter Hartley brings experience

The 32-year old Peter Hartley began his professional career with AFC Sunderland in the 2006-07 season. He has the experience of playing in several English League sides like Chesterfield, Hartlepool United, Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool.

Hartley made his first big move in the 2017-18 season when he joined Scottish Premiership side Motherwell FC on loan from Blackpool. Motherwell FC signed him on a permanent deal in the 2018-19 season.

Peter Hartley played 18 games in the 2018/19 season for The Steelmen and was considered one of the best defenders of the league. Impressed by Hartley's leadership at the back, the Englishman was promoted to captain of the Scottish Premiership side.

Hartley's captainship led Motherwell to the UEFA Europa League, as they finished behind Celtic and Rangers in the third place. Hartley played 30 games in the 2019/20 season and will be a big player for Jamshedpur FC. The Englishman has played 418 games in his stellar career, and has scored 37 goals and kept 122 clean sheets.

Our version of Virat Compressive Strength.



Kuch deewarein aisi bhi hoti hai! 😶 #JamKeKhelo #HartOfJamshedpur pic.twitter.com/nDNkkze9GD — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 6, 2020

Speaking on the signing, head coach Owen Coyle said to Jamshedpur FC media:

"Hartley is a massive signing for us. He brings in so much experience from playing in the English leagues and the Scottish Premiership. He is a central defender with great capability and a born leader. He is a fighter who is mentally strong and a fierce competitor. Hartley hates conceding goals and that's the attitude I need from my centre-back."

Peter Harley expressed happiness on getting the chance to play under Owen Coyle. He said:

Advertisement

"I am honoured to be given an opportunity to sign for Jamshedpur, a club with an ambition to win. I certainly didn’t have to think twice about playing for Owen Coyle, a manager held in high regard. I promise to give 110% every single day in order to bring success and silverware to the Jamshedpur supporters. At every club that I have played for, my goal has always been to add glory to my jersey number till the day I depart."

With Alex Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Aitor Monroy upfront, the Red Miners are already a settled attacking unit. Peter Hartley will add an aerial presence in free-kicks and corners.