ISL 2020-21: How many foreign players can play for each ISL team? Full list of foreigners in ISL this season

The Indian Super League (ISL)'s seventh season is set to begin on Friday, with Kerala Blasters playing against ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

In this season unlike any other, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble in Goa, there have been changes to rules regarding the composition of the squads as well.

While ISL teams have been allowed to keep a maximum of seven foreigners in their squad, like last season, there has been a change to the composition of it.

From 2020-21 onwards, it is mandatory for all ISL clubs to have one foreigner registered in their squad, from an AFC-affiliated nation.

Here's a look at the foreigners playing for each ISL team this season.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Roy Krishna will spearhead ATK Mohun Bagan's charge in the ISL this season

Antonio Lopez Habas has kept together the core of his title-winning ATK squad from last season, even after the club's merger with Mohun Bagan.

Roy Krishna and David Williams will continue their partnership up front, while they have also reinforced their defence with the addition of Tiri, who has signed from Jamshedpur FC.

Their AFC foreigner is Australian midfielder Bradden Inman, who has signed from Brisbane Roar.

Foreign Players: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Tiri, Brad Inman

#2 Bengaluru FC

Erik Paartalu will play his fourth season in Bengaluru FC colours

As Bengaluru FC always seem to do, they have kept their core intact as well. They had the best defensive record in the ISL last season, and the lynchpins behind that record - Juanan and Erik Paartalu - have both signed two-year extensions to their respective contracts.

Goal-scoring was a problem last year, and they have attempted to rectify that with the additions they have made. Cleiton Silva is the Thai league's all-time top-scorer, while Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth has joined after a successful spell with Adelaide United in the A-League.

Bengaluru FC didn't have to worry about their AFC foreigner, once they convinced Paartalu to sign a contract extension.

Foreign Players: Dimas Delgado, Juanan, Erik Paartalu, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Fran Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth

#3 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have five new foreigners in their squad

With Owen Coyle having moved on to Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin appointed Hungarian Csaba Laszlo as their new head coach.

Only two foreigners remain from last season's squad - centre-back Eli Sabia and creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro.

Chennaiyin are the only team to have a non-Australian as their AFC foreigner, having signed Tajikistan's most-capped player, in winger Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev.

The strikers - Jakub Sylvestr and Esmael Goncalves - have huge boots to fill, with Nerijus Valskis having moved on to join Jamshedpur FC.

Memo Moura has joined Chennaiyin as well, making it the third ISL club in the Brazilian's career.

Foreign Players: Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Enes Sipovic, Esmael Goncalves, Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev, Jakub Sylvestr, Memo Moura