Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news, and more

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will resume their 2020-21 ISL campaign on Monday when they meet in match No.103 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan have 39 points from 18 matches and a win for them will guarantee them the League Winners' Shield. Their closest rivals Mumbai City FC have 34 points and can only go as high as 42 points.

Hyderabad FC will also be targeting a win to inch closer to a playoff spot. They have 27 points from 18 matches, the same as NorthEast United FC.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Mariners and the Nizams played a 1-1 draw. Manvir Singh and Joao Victor were the goalscorers for ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC respectively.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head

After RPSG's acquisition of 80% stakes in Mohun Bagan and FC Pune City's disbandment and formation of Hyderabad FC, the two sides have played only one match.

Hyderabad FC win: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan win: 0

Advertisement

Draw: 1

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Hyderabad FC's Asish Rai (left) might miss the match against ATK Mohun Bagan (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of their form and will bring their A-game in the match. While the former is unbeaten in their last ten matches, the latter is on a five-game winning spree.

Hyderabad FC's Asish Rai is nursing a hamstring injury. His availability remains uncertain. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have no suspension concerns and are injury-free.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XIs

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC (4-4-2): Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana

ATK Mohun Bagan (3-4-3): Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Marcelinho, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Catch Sportskeeda's live commentary of ISL 2020-21 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

Both Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have scored a lot of goals in the dying minutes of the game this season to save their day. We expect similar events to turn out and predict a draw.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan