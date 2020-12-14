ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal prediction, preview, team news, and more

Hyderabad FC take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa, on Tuesday evening.

Hyderabad have made an excellent start to their season. They are unbeaten in their first four games, despite being ravaged by injuries.

Coach Manolo Marquez Roca will be pleased with the effort of his team so far, even if he would've hoped for a bit more potency in front of goal. Hyderabad have scored only three times in four games so far. But they have been frugal as well, conceding only two goals.

In contrast, East Bengal have not yet scored a goal this season. Still Robbie Fowler should feel encouraged after the Red and Golds put up a superb backs-to-the-wall defensive performance in their last game against Jamshedpur FC.

East Bengal had to play for more than an hour of the game with ten men after Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off. But they managed to see off the threat without conceding a goal. The point they earned from that match could kickstart the turnaround for East Bengal.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal head-to-head

Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal will play their first-ever competitive game against each other on Tuesday evening.

Hyderabad FC form guide: D-D-D-W

SC East Bengal form guide: D-L-L-L

Advertisement

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Team News

Hyderabad are still doubtful about the fitness of star striker Aridane Santana. Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese will continue to miss out.

Souvik Chakrabarti was excellent in the midfield in the draw against ATK Mohun Bagan, and should continue there. A possible change could see Mohammed Yasir replacing Hitesh Sharma, if Hyderabad decide to go out a little more attacking.

For East Bengal, Lyngdoh is obviously suspended after a red card in the last match. That could mean Surchandra Singh comes back into the starting XI as the right wing-back, with Mohammed Rafique moving into the midfield. CK Vineeth could start upfront instead of Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Souvik Chakrabarti; Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Surchandra Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

Both sides are struggling in front of the goal this season. Hyderabad have scored only once from open play, with two penalties. East Bengal, meanwhile, haven't scored at all. We are going to sit on the fence on this one and call it a goalless draw.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 0-0 SC East Bengal