Hyderabad FC are set to take on SC East Bengal in their fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Hyderabad FC Preview

The Nizams are on a run of three consecutive draws in their ISL 2020-21 campaign. Over the course of four matches, they have garnered six points and are placed on the seventh spot in the standings.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca has utilized his young Indian midfielders to provide a great balance on the pitch. Players such as Liston Colaco, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, and Nikhil Poojary have impressed with their performances in four matches.

Spani striker Aridane Santana will likely return to action after being rested against ATK Mohun Bagan in their last fixture. The midfielder Joao Victor will be crucial for the Nizams to create chances from the centre of the park.

SC East Bengal Preview

The Red and Golds come into this encounter after clinching their first point of the ISL 2020-21 campaign. Head coach Robbie Fowler will expect his side to carry on the positive momentum from their draw against Jamshedpur FC.

SC East Bengal suffered a major setback when their midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh was sent off for two rough tackles. Englishman Fowler could use the experienced attacker CK Vineeth to boost their goalscoring chances.

Overseas signings, Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinman have been impressive in the midfield. They have created a lot of chances and will hope for better conversion from their attackers. The Kolkata giants have the option of Jeje Lalpekhlua or Balwant Singh to lead their attacking line.

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

SC East Bengal players in training before the Hyderabad FC match (Image - SC East Bengal Twitter)

Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal are going to face each other in the ISL for the first time. Both the sides come into the clash on the back of draws in their previous ISL fixtures.

East Bengal will have their spirits boosted after getting their first point in the ISL. Hyderabad FC aim to continue their unbeaten run in the competition.

However, with both of the team's struggles in front of the goal, we can expect a low-scoring encounter, culminating in a close contest

Prediction - Hyderabad FC 1 - 1 SC East Bengal