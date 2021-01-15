Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle applauds FC Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar

Jamshedpur FC began their new year with two back-to-back losses in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. On Thursday, they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The Red Miners created several goalscoring opportunities too, but rival goalkeeper Naveen Kumar was in pristine form and kept a clean sheet.

Jamshedpur FC, who remain remain seventh in the league table with 13 points from 11 matches, began their ISL campaign with a loss against Chennaiyin FC before going six games unbeaten. Owen Coyle's side are only one of the two teams to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the first half of the season. They have also held league leaders Mumbai City FC.

📊 Naveen Kumar (31) stats vs Jamshedpur FC :



➤ 90 Minutes Played

➤ 8 Shots Faced

➤ 5 Shots on TF

➤ 5 Saves

➤ 15 Passes

➤ 73% PA



🟠👏 pic.twitter.com/8fG0HjsnNc — Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) January 14, 2021

However, the two-week break following their win over Bengaluru FC halted their momentum.

Owen Coyle, who heaped praise on FC Goa custodian Naveen Kumar, feels Jamshedpur FC didn't defend properly on Thursday.

"We had a two-week break, which obviously hindered our momentum. We lost the rhythm and continuity that we had. But, we made some wonderful chances. Their keeper was the Man of the Match. He saved 5 or 6 goalscoring opportunities. And, we didn't do well defensively and didn't finish some great chances. When you don't get those two right, you are not going to win games," Owen Coyle addressed the media after the loss to FC Goa.

Coyle further added,

"We created 6-7 goalscoring chances. The keeper produced an unbelievable save from Isaac (Vanmalsawma) in the first half. He put a great save from (Nerijus) Valskis in the first half. He also saved (Stephen) Eze's (header) from corner, who has already scored 3 goals this season. Another Jackichand (Singh's shot) at the post. A shot from Jacki was cleared off the line. We had another shot from Stephen Eze. So, there was our 7 great chances. And, if we can take a share of those, we will be doing a lot better in the coming games."

FC Goa was at their best and Jamshedpur FC was below par: Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle needs to inspire his side Jamshedpur FC to regain their confidence (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Advertisement

Owen Coyle also believes that while the Jamshedpur FC players produced a subdued performance, their FC Goa counterparts were top-notch and hardly put a foot wrong in the match.

"I think what we didn't do was take our chances tonight. FC Goa have some wonderful players season after season. We weren't off-guarded. We knew what to expect. What we didn't do individually and collectively was playing to our capabilities. FC Goa were at their very best and we were below par. It's simple as that," he concluded.

Jamshedpur FC will next face NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday. The Highlanders recently sacked their head coach Gerard Nus after a string of poor performances.