Jamshedpur FC will host Chennaiyin FC in the final league fixture of the first round of the Indian Super League 2020-21 (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will witness homecoming for several players involved.

The top scorer of the 2019-20 season, Nerijus Valskis has switched sides to Jamshedpur FC from Chennaiyin FC and will be up against his former team. His move was a result of Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle's move to Jamshedpur FC.

On the contrary, Jamshedpur FC's trusted midfield general, Memo Moura has switched allegiance to Chennaiyin FC. With so many inter-club movements coming up against each other in the first game for the two teams, the tie will be a very interesting contest.

Jamshedpur FC made several changes in the foreigner department as they have lured the likes of Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima, Nigerian defender Stephen Eze and Australian winger Nicholas Fitzgerald for the upcoming season. Jamshedpur FC will be led by experienced English center-back Peter Hartley, who led Motherwell into the UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

Nerijus Valskis will be the most important name on the pitch for the Red Miners. Jamshedpur FC lacked on the goal-scoring department in the previous season and Valskis' arrival should solve the same. Jackichand Singh and Amarjit Singh are two prominent Indian names in the roster.

Chennaiyin FC have gone for relatively lesser known players from the East Asian and Asian markets as usual. Under the reign of Csaba Laszlo, Chennaiyin FC have roped in center-forward Esmael Goncalves, winger Fatkhullo Fakhuloev, center-back Enes Sipovic, and Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr.

Chennaiyin FC's chief striker and play-maker Rafael Crivellaro will be the primary man on the pitch in the attacking front. Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Thoi Singh are the retained Indian core of the squad.

Rafael Crivellaro will be the key man for Chennaiyin FC

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - All you need to know

Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have been very competitive with each other. The two teams have faced each other on 6 occasions. While Chennaiyin FC have gathered 2 wins, Jamshedpur FC have 1 win to their stride. 3 games ended as stalemates.

Chennaiyin FC won the first ever fixture between these two teams in December 2017 with a slender 1-0 scoreline. The last game between the sides ended in a dominant 4-1 win for Chennaiyin FC. Current Jamshedpur FC striker Nerijus Valskis scored for Chennaiyin FC under current Jamshedpur FC manager Owen Coyle.

Results of last five ISL matches between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 4-1 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 3-1 Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Jamshedpur FC - Sergio Castel (7), Noe Costa (3), Piti (1)

Chennaiyin FC - Nerijus Valskis (15), Rafael Crivellaro (7), Lallianzuala Chhangte (7)

Most clean sheets from last season

Jamshedpur FC - 2

Chennaiyin FC - 4