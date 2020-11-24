The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) carries on as the fifth encounter in the league will see Jamshedpur FC taking on Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC made their debut in the ISL three seasons ago and have managed to earn a reputation of being a defensively sturdy side. However, their approach over the years has eluded them of a playoffs spot. They finished at the eight spot in the overall standings - their worst-ever finish in the ISL.

The Red Miners have made some key signings to build a balanced squad under the guidance of new head coach and former Chennaiyin FC gaffer Owen Coyle. Coyle has brought Nerijus Valskis, last season's joint top-scorer in the ISL along with him to the Tata Steel-owned franchise.

Along with Valskis, some of the other major signings done by the Jamshedpur side are English defender Peter Hartley, Nigerian international Stephen Eze and Brazilian winger Alex Lima. They will be aiming to be much more clinical in front of the goal with the prolific Valskis leading their attacking line.

The Jamshedpur FC franchise also possesses some of the best Indian talents such as Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Aniket Jadhav and the fiery winger Jackichand Singh. With a great balance of attack and defense in their squad, Jamshedpur FC will surely hope to aim for a top-four finish this ISL season.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

ISL 2019-20 runners-up Chennaiyin FC have undergone a managerial change with Owen Coyle leaving for Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans decided to bring on Romanian-Hungarian manager Csaba Laszlo for the seventh season of the ISL.

Without making too many changes in the Indian contingent of the Chennaiyin FC squad, the new head coach has managed to keep the core intact. With the addition of five overseas signings in the ranks, they have managed to build a balanced side that will aim to emulate the heroics of last season.

Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic is expected to partner Eli Sabia in the defense, with the ever-reliable Jerry Lalrinzuala and new signing Reagan Singh on the two flanks. The newly-named skipper for the Chennaiyin FC side, Rafael Crivellaro will play the role of midfield anchor behind the immensely talented duo of Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

To make up for the absence of Nerijus Valskis in the attack, Chennaiyin FC have signed Esmael Goncalves and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, both of whom will be aiming to make an impact for the two-time ISL champions.

ISL 2020-21: JFC vs CFC Match Prediction

Chennaiyin FC players during a training session

Over the past three seasons of the ISL, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have locked horns on six occasions in total with three fixtures ending in draws. Chennaiyin FC have won two matches whereas Jamshedpur FC have just one win in the six matches.

With a new-look foreign contingent for both sides, we can expect an interesting clash on our hands as the teams will be aiming to make an immediate impact. However, considering the balance in departments across the pitch, it seems likely that the two will end up sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1 - 1 Chennaiyin FC