Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Jamshedpur FC pulled off an upset of sorts with a 2-0 win against Mumbai City FC in the 100th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC looked bright from the beginning before getting the crucial breakthrough from Boris Singh Thangjam in the second-half.

The pressure was on Mumbai City FC and it showed as Mourtada Fall conceded a free-kick in just the second minute. Aitor Monroy sent the ball to the far post but no Jamshedpur FC player got to the end of it.

Isaac Vanmalsawma whipped in a cross to the middle for a Nerijus Valskis header but Amrinder Singh was out of his line to palm it away.

Mumbai City FC also got a free-kick on their own but Rowllin Borges couldn’t make sufficient contact after Ahmed Jahouh curled it beyond the far post.

Isaac took the next set-piece for the Red Miners but his delivery was headed to the right side of the box by Fall.

The loose ball fell for Seiminlen Doungel only for him to strike the half-volley wide of the target.

Farukh also put his attempt high and wide after Laldinliana Renthlei did superbly to manage a cross from the right flank.

The Lithuanian Valskis also couldn’t get the ball under control after Isaac produced a flat cross from the other side of the pitch.

After the cooling break, Jahouh saw himself under another free-kick but Valskis did his defensive job by putting the ball away for a corner.

Advertisement

The match got a bit scrappy before Fall got a chance from another Mumbai City FC free-kick. Fall managed to win the duel against Peter Hartley but he only hit the side-netting.

The best chance of the half came Jamshedpur FC’s way but Valskis headed it over the post after Isaac delivered a cross from the left flank.

Early in the second-half, Stephen Eze’s poor challenge on CY Goddard gave yet another set-piece to the Islanders but Fall failed to reach the Japanese’s delivery into the box.

Winger Isaac was involved yet again with a cross and Farukh did brilliantly to chest the ball and lob it over a defender. Just in the nick of time, Amrinder came out of his line and pushed the ball away.

Mumbai City FC looked lively just before the hour mark but Stephen Eze showed his composure and pulled the Red Miners out of trouble from two attacking moves.

Jamshepdur FC’s resilience eventually paid off in the 72nd minute when substitute Boris Singh Thangjam tapped the ball into the net for his first-ever ISL goal.

Aitor Monroy’s delivery from a free-kick wasn’t great but Farukh did superbly to keep the move alive. Mumbai City FC’s custodian Amrinder tried to push the ball away but it fell kindly for Boris to take the lead.

Advertisement

Mumbai City FC manager Sergio Lobera tried everything by making a number of substitutions but it was the Men of Steel who looked more likely to extend their lead.

Rehenesh’s long goal-kick made its way through to Farukh but Amrinder dived full-stretch to keep the score-line intact.

Eventually, David Grande made it 2-0 for Jamshedpur FC after showing superb footwork to get a Monroy through ball under his control.

In the end, Jamshedpur FC almost cancelled out Mumbai City FC’s chance of finishing top of the league in order to bag the AFC Champions League spot.

Who was the Hero of the Match?

Farukh Choudhary was all over the pitch to trouble Mumbai City FC. Courtesy: ISL

After making a mid-season transfer from Mumbai City FC, Farukh Choudhary showed his class against his former side by bagging the ‘Hero of the Match’ award.

He was involved in a lot of good moves for Jamshedpur FC, who looked the better side from the very first whistle.

Owen Coyle’s side should in fact attribute the first goal to Farukh as he superbly flicked the ball towards Amrinder Singh from a not-so-great Aitor Monroy free-kick.

He also showed some slick footwork to get the better of the defenders and managed a fine passing accuracy rate of 76.5%.