Kerala Blasters FC stole a point against SC East Bengal in the 35th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League Season (ISL) at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa. SC East Bengal led until the last minute of stoppage time with a 1-0 scoreline but Jeakson Singh saved a point with his brilliant header.

SC East Bengal looked far more impressive in the first half than their previous matches. The inclusions of Danny Fox and Bikash Jairu made the defense stronger while the trio of Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, and Mohammad Rafique stole the show. The latter two were involved in SC East Bengal’s goal as Maghoma’s cross found Rafique for a shot. However, Bakary Kone kicked the ball into the back of the net in a bid to clear it.

SC East Bengal had several chances to score their goal but they weren’t clinical. This played into the hands of Kerala Blasters FC who hunted for an equalizer after making a number of substitutions at half-time. It took a Sahal Abdul Samad cross in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Kerala Blasters FC’s equalizer as Jeakson Singh rose high to head the ball past Debjit Majumder.

Here are four things we learned from this fixture:

#4 Kerala Blasters FC’s defense too open against Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma

Kerala Blasters FC’s defense was too open against SC East Bengal and particularly the duo of Jacques Maghoma and Anthony Pilkington. Even though Costa Nhamoinesu returned to form a full-strength back-line, SC East Bengal broke them down too often with through balls. First Jacques Maghoma curled a ball around Jessel Carneiro to set-up the first goal. A few minutes later, Maghoma combined with Anthony Pilkington to force a save from Albino Gomes.

Even Mohammad Rafique constantly troubled the left-back Jessel Carneiro with intelligent movement and crosses. During the end of the first half, Pilkington set-up Matti Steinman for a very good opportunity to shoot but the move fizzled away. Yet, it was pretty clear that the huge number of chances propped up as the center-backs seemed to have their angles wrong while Nishu Kumar and Carneiro weren’t strong enough against Maghoma and Rafique. Nishu, in particular, lost the ball on 24 occasions.

#3 Robbie Fowler organizes SC East Bengal in a better way

Even before the season began, it was known that SC East Bengal had assembled a squad that had too many players in too few positions. As a result, Robbie Fowler was playing a lot of players in positions that were totally unaccustomed to previously. Against Kerala Blasters, Fowler had Anthony Pilkington as his farthest player while Jacques Maghoma played on the left-wing.

Even Mohammad Rafique and Sehnaj Singh played in more familiar positions as right-sided mid-fielder and defensive mid-fielder respectively. This meant that SC East Bengal looked far more organized and also created far more chances when compared to the previous games.

#2 Substitutions earn a point for Kibu Vicuna’s Kerala Blasters FC

Jeakson Singh scored from a brilliant header to cap off his impressive performance. Courtesy: ISL

SC East Bengal were definitely the better side in the first half but the scenario of the game completely changed for the remaining 45 minutes. In a rare situation, Kibu Vicuna made three changes as Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Jordan Murray came in with the side trailing 0-1.

The young mid-fielder Jeakson, in particular, looked really good as he made some neat passes to make Kerala Blasters’ transitions quicker. Meanwhile, Murray also looked lively as the striker with only being denied a goal by Debjit Majumder’s brilliant save. After returning from injury, Sahal didn’t create a lot but he came up with a lovely cross for Jeakson Singh’s equalizer during the end of the match. Going by Kerala’s second-half performance, Vicuna might very well start these players in the next game.

#1 Goal-keepers stand out in the stalemate

Both SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC would be gutted that they couldn’t take three points against a side that is at the bottom with them. However, Kerala Blasters FC, in particular, would be relieved at stealing a point in the final moments of the game.

They would do well to thank Albino Gomes as he came up with a fantastic save off Jacques Maghoma’s shot in the 87th minute. Albino also came up with a stunning save from young Haobam Singh’s long-range shot in the first half.

His counterpart, Debjit Majumder also kept SC East Bengal’s lead alive for a long time including an unbelievable save in the 71st minute. Danny Fox made an early clearance but the ball fell to Sahal Abdul Samad and he headed it to Jordan Murray. The Australian took a fine snap-shot but Majumder came up with a cracking stop despite being in an uncomfortable situation.